en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Baltimore Museum of Art Diversifies Collection with Over 100 New Acquisitions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
Baltimore Museum of Art Diversifies Collection with Over 100 New Acquisitions

The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) has ushered in a new era of inclusivity and representation with the recent addition of over 100 new works to its collection. These acquisitions are a testament to BMA’s commitment to diversifying its collection, focusing on the inclusion of women artists and artists of color, and fortifying its connection to the local Baltimore community.

Performance Art Finds a Home at BMA

A significant highlight of these acquisitions is the addition of the performance art piece ‘Ben-Hur’ (2012) by the versatile artist Jefferson Pinder. This acquisition marks the first time a performance art piece has found a home in the museum’s collection. Pinder’s ‘Ben-Hur,’ an eloquent exploration of art, labor politics, and the Black American experience, is not just an art piece—it’s a compelling narrative that encapsulates the struggles and triumphs of a community. The acquisition includes video documentation and guidelines for future live performances, ensuring the preservation and continuation of this thought-provoking piece.

Expanding the Artistic Spectrum

Furthermore, the BMA has broadened its artistic spectrum by acquiring works from a diverse range of artists across various mediums. Artists like Brenda Goodman, Martha Jackson Jarvis, and Hung Liu are now represented in the museum’s enriched collection. Their works, spanning from painting and sculpture to video and paper art, add depth and diversity to the museum’s offerings, providing a more comprehensive perspective of the artistic landscape.

Indigenizing the Museum

In April, the BMA will showcase a special commission by Mark Tayac, a hereditary Chief of the Piscataway Indian Nation. This commission is part of the museum’s initiative ‘Preoccupied: Indigenising the Museum,’ an ambitious endeavor that aims to center Native experience and cultural production. Tayac’s commission, ‘Traditional Beaver Pouch Bag’ (2024), skillfully employs centuries-old craft methods and connects to Maryland’s tobacco history, offering a tangible link between the past and the present.

The BMA’s recent acquisitions and initiatives cement its position as a progressive institution, committed to amplifying underrepresented voices and fostering a more inclusive and diverse artistic community.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Olivia Flowers Channels Ariana Madix with Red Revenge Dress at 'Southern Charm' Reunion
At the nerve-wracking Season 9 reunion of Southern Charm, Olivia Flowers made a bold statement, not just with her words, but with her attire. Mirroring Ariana Madix’s iconic revenge dress from the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Flowers turned heads in a striking red M�not cutout gown. The ensemble was a silent but powerful message,
Olivia Flowers Channels Ariana Madix with Red Revenge Dress at 'Southern Charm' Reunion
Khan's Humility Towards ISRO Scientist Strikes a Chord With Public
13 mins ago
Khan's Humility Towards ISRO Scientist Strikes a Chord With Public
Larsa Pippen Deletes Instagram Image Following Family Disapproval: A Discussion on Personal Expression and Public Personas
16 mins ago
Larsa Pippen Deletes Instagram Image Following Family Disapproval: A Discussion on Personal Expression and Public Personas
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
3 mins ago
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
Netflix to Unleash 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft' Anime Starring Hayley Atwell
6 mins ago
Netflix to Unleash 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft' Anime Starring Hayley Atwell
Alix Earle: The Powerhouse Influencer with a Golden Heart
7 mins ago
Alix Earle: The Powerhouse Influencer with a Golden Heart
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Strahan Shares Daughter's Courageous Battle with Brain Cancer on GMA
45 seconds
Michael Strahan Shares Daughter's Courageous Battle with Brain Cancer on GMA
Chicago Blackhawks' Seth Jones Poised for Return After Shoulder Injury
58 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks' Seth Jones Poised for Return After Shoulder Injury
Moderate Democrats Rally to Support Speaker Mike Johnson Amidst GOP Dissension
1 min
Moderate Democrats Rally to Support Speaker Mike Johnson Amidst GOP Dissension
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer's Society
2 mins
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer's Society
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
3 mins
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
3 mins
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
3 mins
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
3 mins
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
3 mins
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app