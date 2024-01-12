Baltimore Museum of Art Diversifies Collection with Over 100 New Acquisitions

The Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) has ushered in a new era of inclusivity and representation with the recent addition of over 100 new works to its collection. These acquisitions are a testament to BMA’s commitment to diversifying its collection, focusing on the inclusion of women artists and artists of color, and fortifying its connection to the local Baltimore community.

Performance Art Finds a Home at BMA

A significant highlight of these acquisitions is the addition of the performance art piece ‘Ben-Hur’ (2012) by the versatile artist Jefferson Pinder. This acquisition marks the first time a performance art piece has found a home in the museum’s collection. Pinder’s ‘Ben-Hur,’ an eloquent exploration of art, labor politics, and the Black American experience, is not just an art piece—it’s a compelling narrative that encapsulates the struggles and triumphs of a community. The acquisition includes video documentation and guidelines for future live performances, ensuring the preservation and continuation of this thought-provoking piece.

Expanding the Artistic Spectrum

Furthermore, the BMA has broadened its artistic spectrum by acquiring works from a diverse range of artists across various mediums. Artists like Brenda Goodman, Martha Jackson Jarvis, and Hung Liu are now represented in the museum’s enriched collection. Their works, spanning from painting and sculpture to video and paper art, add depth and diversity to the museum’s offerings, providing a more comprehensive perspective of the artistic landscape.

Indigenizing the Museum

In April, the BMA will showcase a special commission by Mark Tayac, a hereditary Chief of the Piscataway Indian Nation. This commission is part of the museum’s initiative ‘Preoccupied: Indigenising the Museum,’ an ambitious endeavor that aims to center Native experience and cultural production. Tayac’s commission, ‘Traditional Beaver Pouch Bag’ (2024), skillfully employs centuries-old craft methods and connects to Maryland’s tobacco history, offering a tangible link between the past and the present.

The BMA’s recent acquisitions and initiatives cement its position as a progressive institution, committed to amplifying underrepresented voices and fostering a more inclusive and diverse artistic community.