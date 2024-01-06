Baltimore Celebrates ‘The Color Purple’ with Homecoming for Assistant Costume Designer

On December 23, a private screening of ‘The Color Purple’, at the famed Senator Theatre in Baltimore, served as both a cinematic celebration and a joyous homecoming for one of the city’s own, Rashad Corey. The assistant costume designer for the film, Corey, a Baltimore native, graced the event, which provided a sneak peek of the movie before its nationwide release on Christmas Day 2023.

Unfurling the Purple Carpet

The event took on a decidedly purple theme, in homage to the film itself. Nearly 200 guests reveled in a ‘Purple Carpet and Cocktails’ experience before immersing themselves in the narrative of the film. The screening was more than a cinematic experience; it was a journey of empowerment, creativity, and a shared love for the arts.

A Christmas Day Triumph

‘The Color Purple’ proved to be a box office success, raking in $18.15 million on Christmas Day alone. This impressive revenue made it the second-largest Christmas Day opening in cinema history. The film’s success was a testament to the talents of its entire crew, including Corey.

Costume Design: A Palette of Narrative

Working closely with lead costume designer Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, Corey contributed significantly to the film’s costume design. His pivotal role involved outfitting dancers and contributing to the wardrobe of notable actors. The film’s costume design, featuring a palette of both vivid and subdued colors, further enhanced the narrative and characters, intertwining aesthetics with storytelling.

The event was more than a celebration of a movie; it was a celebration of determination, inspiration, and the arts. Corey’s return to Baltimore was a powerful symbol of the importance of returning to one’s roots, a theme that resonated deeply with the attendees and indeed, with the story of ‘The Color Purple’ itself.

