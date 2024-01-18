en English
Arts & Entertainment

Balor Songbook Choir’s Musical Homage to Cinematic History

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Balor Songbook Choir’s Musical Homage to Cinematic History

Set to captivate audiences with a diverse array of movie-inspired melodies, the Balor Songbook Choir, under the keen direction of Alice Gildea, announces their upcoming performance, ‘Songs from the Movies’ Show. The three-day event will grace the Balor Theatre on February 8, 9, and 10, marking the choir’s much-anticipated return after its last successful show in February 2020.

From Humble Beginnings to a Grand Choir

Formed with a passion for music and a knack for harmonious renditions, the Balor Songbook Choir has grown impressively over the years, now boasting a 75-member ensemble of varied ages. Rehearsals commenced in October, with eager participants sharing a common goal: to return to the Balor Stage and deliver a performance that leaves the audience spellbound.

A Melodious Journey Through Cinematic History

The upcoming performance promises to be a musical voyage through various movie genres and eras. The choir will perform an eclectic mix of songs, ranging from riveting rock and soulful blues, to swinging jazz, enchanting animated film tunes, and even evocative cowboy numbers. The ‘Songs from the Movies’ Show aims to reach a broad audience, offering something for every music and movie enthusiast.

A Must-Experience Musical Extravaganza

With the large choir set to create a powerful, potentially spine-chilling experience for attendees, the show is shaping up to be a must-see event. Tickets, priced at €15 per person, are in high demand, prompting early booking recommendations. They can be purchased at the Balor Theatre Box Office or via their contact number. As the choir gears up to deliver a stellar performance, movie and music lovers alike are in for a treat to remember.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

