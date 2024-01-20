Balad Beast Festival Transforms Al Balad Into Vibrant Musical Haven; Saudi Tourism Authority Spotlights Leisure Travel in Pakistan

The ancient cobblestone streets of Al Balad echoed with a symphony of symphonic beats and lyrical rhythms as the Balad Beast music festival transformed the UNESCO World Heritage site into a modern-day musical haven on January 18 and 19. Over sixty artists from around the globe graced four stages, each equipped with laser shows and advanced sound systems, offering a unique blend of local and international acts.

MDLBEAST: Curating Beats and Preserving Heritage

Curated by Saudi-based music and media platform MDLBEAST, the festival was not just a celebration of music but a testament to the potential of local creativity and cultural preservation. Chief Creative at MDLBEAST, Ahmad Alammary (DJ Baloo), shed light on the festival's growth and enhancements, which included collaborations with local artists and graphic designers such as Saad, Golden Ratio, and Edge of Arabia.

Despite the thundering beats and cheering crowds, care was taken to protect Al Balad's architectural heritage from the festival's noise. The historical significance of Al Balad was not lost amidst the revelry but highlighted, creating a juxtaposition of ancient architecture and contemporary performances.

World-class Performances Amid Historic Walls

Notable performers like Wu-Tang Clan, Bebe Rexha, Cairokee, DJ Snake, Russ, and Ty Dolla $ign took the stage, delivering electrifying performances that left attendees in awe. The festival was lauded for its meticulous organization, exceptional sound quality, and a diverse line-up that spanned multiple genres, leaving attendees eagerly anticipating the next event.

Saudi Arabia: A New Destination for Leisure Travel

In a parallel development, the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) held its first networking event in Pakistan, promoting Saudi Arabia as a leisure travel destination, stepping beyond its religious significance. This initiative is part of the Vision 2030 led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aiming to increase its visitor target to 150 million by 2030 and diversify its economy away from oil.

The STA highlighted Saudi Arabia's cultural diversity, pristine beauty, and the government's ambitious projects like the Red Sea project and global tourism destination of AlUla. The Kingdom's efforts to enhance tourism experiences, such as relaxing visa conditions, underscore the commitment to making Saudi Arabia a top choice for travelers worldwide.