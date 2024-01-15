en English
Arts & Entertainment

Baku Celebrates Old New Year with a Vibrant Pop Music Concert

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:47 am EST
The Old New Year, a remnant of the former Soviet Union’s traditions, reverberated through the lively streets of Baku in a grand pop music concert. The event, a testament to the enduring cultural ties between nations, was a joint venture by the Baku Music Academy and the Russian House in Baku. It was a spotlight feature in the ongoing ‘Russian Winter’ festival, captivating the city with a symphony of classic and contemporary tunes.

Blend of Timeless Melodies and Modern Rhythms

From the melodies that have transcended generations to the rhythm of contemporary pieces, the concert was a harmonious blend of the old and new. The stage came alive with both vocal and instrumental performances, interspersed with musical and poetic interludes that held the audience in a musical trance. Among the performers were eminent artists like Yulia Heydarova from the State Academic Musical Theater and Lala Mukhtarova, a senior teacher at the Baku Music Academy. The concertmaster’s baton was wielded by Dilyara Karimova, while artists from the State Choir Chapel such as Kamilla Imanova, Farhad Alakbarov, and Elyar Aliyev lent their voices to the night.

A Showcase of Talent and Dedication

Graduates from the Baku Music Academy, Aminat Ahmadova, Nargiz Mammadova, Javid Babayev, Amin Heydarov, and Ramil Davudzade, also exhibited their talent and training on this prestigious platform. They were joined by actor and director Samir Alasgarov, adding another facet to the cultural gem that the concert was.

Recognition and Future Promise

The event was not just a celebration of music and culture, but also a recognition of creative partnerships. Alena Inyakina, a Doctor of Philosophy in art history and senior lecturer at the Baku Music Academy, spearheaded this project as a curator. Dmitry Egorov, Deputy Head of the Russian House, acknowledged the successful cooperation by presenting an award to representatives of the Baku Music Academy. The award served as an affirmation of the fruitful collaboration in the past year and a promise of many such endeavors in the future.

Arts & Entertainment Azerbaijan Russia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

