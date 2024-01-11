Bákayan to Illuminate Berlin’s Music Scene with ‘Fireflies’ EP

Berlin’s vibrant music scene is about to be illuminated by the forthcoming release of ‘Fireflies’, an enchanting three-track EP by Turkish producer, Bákayan. Set for release on January 12th, the EP will be launched under the banner of Stil vor Talent, a Berlin-based label renowned for its mystical club sounds.

Unveiling the Allure of ‘Fireflies’

Bákayan draws inspiration for his latest EP from the natural spectacle of the Turkish mountains, specifically, the hypnotic dance of fireflies. This vivid imagery is reflected in the multi-layered percussion and deep melodic textures that characterize the three tracks on ‘Fireflies’. The EP is a testament to Bákayan’s South Eastern roots and his ability to infuse the natural beauty of his homeland into his music.

‘Breathe’ – A Melodic Overture

The EP commences with ‘Breathe’, a track that introduces listeners to the EP’s ethereal sonic landscape. ‘Breathe’ is marked by its floaty house rhythms, atmospheric sounds, and Bákayan’s introspective vocals. This blend creates a mesmerizing auditory experience, resonating deeply with the listeners and setting the tone for the rest of the EP.

Stil vor Talent: The Guiding Light

Bákayan’s affinity with Stil vor Talent played a significant role in the conceptualization and creation of ‘Fireflies’. The producer, a self-professed fan of Oliver Koletzki, the melodic house maestro and founder of Stil vor Talent, crafted the tracks with the label’s unique sound in mind. The result is a musical offering that encapsulates the unmistakable essence of Stil vor Talent, while also showcasing Bákayan’s distinctive artistic signature.

With ‘Fireflies’, Bákayan continues his journey into the world of music, following the success of his previous ‘Neowl’ EP on Elif’s Marginalia imprint. Fans eagerly anticipating the release can pre-order the ‘Fireflies’ EP and enjoy an exclusive preview of ‘Breathe’.