en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Bákayan to Illuminate Berlin’s Music Scene with ‘Fireflies’ EP

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Bákayan to Illuminate Berlin’s Music Scene with ‘Fireflies’ EP

Berlin’s vibrant music scene is about to be illuminated by the forthcoming release of ‘Fireflies’, an enchanting three-track EP by Turkish producer, Bákayan. Set for release on January 12th, the EP will be launched under the banner of Stil vor Talent, a Berlin-based label renowned for its mystical club sounds.

Unveiling the Allure of ‘Fireflies’

Bákayan draws inspiration for his latest EP from the natural spectacle of the Turkish mountains, specifically, the hypnotic dance of fireflies. This vivid imagery is reflected in the multi-layered percussion and deep melodic textures that characterize the three tracks on ‘Fireflies’. The EP is a testament to Bákayan’s South Eastern roots and his ability to infuse the natural beauty of his homeland into his music.

‘Breathe’ – A Melodic Overture

The EP commences with ‘Breathe’, a track that introduces listeners to the EP’s ethereal sonic landscape. ‘Breathe’ is marked by its floaty house rhythms, atmospheric sounds, and Bákayan’s introspective vocals. This blend creates a mesmerizing auditory experience, resonating deeply with the listeners and setting the tone for the rest of the EP.

Stil vor Talent: The Guiding Light

Bákayan’s affinity with Stil vor Talent played a significant role in the conceptualization and creation of ‘Fireflies’. The producer, a self-professed fan of Oliver Koletzki, the melodic house maestro and founder of Stil vor Talent, crafted the tracks with the label’s unique sound in mind. The result is a musical offering that encapsulates the unmistakable essence of Stil vor Talent, while also showcasing Bákayan’s distinctive artistic signature.

With ‘Fireflies’, Bákayan continues his journey into the world of music, following the success of his previous ‘Neowl’ EP on Elif’s Marginalia imprint. Fans eagerly anticipating the release can pre-order the ‘Fireflies’ EP and enjoy an exclusive preview of ‘Breathe’.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music Turkey
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
The Choir of Taunton to Hold Charity Concert for Beneficiary Charities
The esteemed Choir of Taunton is readying to orchestrate an evening of musical enchantment, aimed at bolstering the noble causes of Charis Refugees and Somerset Supports Ukraine. The cherished venue, St James’ Church, will host this charity concert on February 17, with doors welcoming attendees from 7pm onwards. A Concert for a Cause Joint patrons,
The Choir of Taunton to Hold Charity Concert for Beneficiary Charities
Sundance Film Festival 2024: A Celebration of African American Talent and Voices
6 mins ago
Sundance Film Festival 2024: A Celebration of African American Talent and Voices
The Resurgence of Karen Nyame KG: From UK Funky to African Electronic Music
7 mins ago
The Resurgence of Karen Nyame KG: From UK Funky to African Electronic Music
Kickstarter Campaign Launched to Fund Q Lazzarus Documentary
2 mins ago
Kickstarter Campaign Launched to Fund Q Lazzarus Documentary
Jodie Comer to Narrate Audiobook Adaptation of 'Prima Facie'
2 mins ago
Jodie Comer to Narrate Audiobook Adaptation of 'Prima Facie'
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
4 mins ago
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
2 mins
Spurs Rookie Victor Wembanyama Thrilled at Potential NBA Paris Game in 2025
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
2 mins
VAUGHAN Gething Advocates for Wellbeing Hubs in NHS Wales Leadership Bid
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
4 mins
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
4 mins
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
4 mins
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
7 mins
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
7 mins
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
7 mins
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
7 mins
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app