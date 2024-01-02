en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Where It Ends’ Ascends the Country Music Charts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Bailey Zimmerman’s ‘Where It Ends’ Ascends the Country Music Charts

In the vibrant world of country music, a new star is swiftly ascending. Bailey Zimmerman, an American country singer and songwriter, has been making waves with his captivating melodies and heartfelt lyrics. His latest single, “Where It Ends,” is steadily climbing the charts, resonating deeply with fans worldwide. The story behind this poignant melody is as intriguing as the song itself.

A Song Born From Collaboration

Zimmerman, in a recent interview with ABC Audio, divulged the birth of “Where It Ends.” The song’s captivating melody originated from a songwriting session with acclaimed songwriters Grant Averill and Joe London. The trio’s creative synergy was sparked by a guitar riff that eventually became the signature of the song. Zimmerman’s spontaneous vocalisation to this riff would later crystallize into the song’s key line, capturing the hearts of his collaborators and, subsequently, his listeners.

Continuing Success With ‘Religiously. The Album.’

“Where It Ends” is the fourth single from Zimmerman’s album ‘Religiously. The Album.’ The album has not only been a commercial success but also a testament to Zimmerman’s musical prowess. The previous chart-topping singles from the album, namely “Fall in Love,” “Rock and a Hard Place,” and the album’s title track, have already established Zimmerman’s place in the country music landscape.

A Rising Star in Country Music

Starting his musical journey on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic, Zimmerman’s talent was quickly noticed, leading to a deal with Warner Records. Since then, his career has been on an upward trajectory, with successful tours and collaborations with renowned artists like Luke Combs. His debut EP, ‘Leave The Light On,’ peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200 list, further cementing his place in the industry.

As Zimmerman continues to reach new heights with his music, fans eagerly await his upcoming headlining tour, ‘Religiously. The Tour.’ Tickets for the much-anticipated tour are available on his website, promising an unforgettable experience of country music at its finest.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

