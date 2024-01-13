en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bailee Madison: From Silver Screen to Music Charts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Renowned actress Bailee Madison, celebrated for her diverse roles in film and television since childhood, steps into the vibrant world of music with her debut single “Kinda Fun”. This new venture reflects Madison’s personal evolution and a heartfelt desire to stay rooted in her beginnings, a theme beautifully encapsulated in her music.

Emergence of a Musical Journey

Madison’s foray into music was born out of a reflective period brought forth by the SAG-AFTRA strike, an event that prompted her to temporarily withdraw from her acting commitments. This hiatus from her primary profession became the catalyst for her exploration into the realm of music. Madison utilized this break to declutter her garage, a task that soon turned into a journey down memory lane, helping her to reconnect with her early days in the acting industry.

Creation of ‘Kinda Fun’

Her debut single ‘Kinda Fun’ is a testament to this period of introspection and rediscovery. The songwriting process saw Madison collaborate with her boyfriend, Blake Richardson, a key member of the music group New Hope Club. The lyrics penned by Madison reverberate with her experiences, chronicling her personal journey and delivering a powerful message of self-empowerment.

From Acting to Music: A Seamless Transition

Despite the inherent challenges of navigating a new creative field, Madison remains fervently passionate about acting, her first love. For her, music is yet another medium to share her narratives and engage with her audience on a more intimate level. Her enthusiasm and audacity in embracing this fresh artistic venture are palpable. Madison envisions her music as a conduit for creating a sense of connection and hopes that her songs will resonate with her listeners, fostering a sense of shared experiences.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
