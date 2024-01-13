en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bailee Madison: From ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ to ‘Kinda Fun’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
Actress Bailee Madison, celebrated for her roles in ‘Bridge to Terabithia’ and ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’, has embarked on a new journey, stepping into the music industry with her debut single, “Kinda Fun”. The song, released on January 12, 2024, is signed under Jonas Group Entertainment’s Red Van Records and Jonas Group Publishing. It paints a vivid picture of Madison’s career beginnings as a child actor and reflects her excitement about her current position.

From Acting to Singing

Madison’s transition from acting to music was not a premeditated move, rather, it was an inspiration born out of a period of reflection. During the SAG-AFTRA strike, Madison took a break from her work in “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School” and engaged in a personal project – cleaning out her garage. It was this seemingly mundane activity that led her to rediscover memorabilia from her past roles, sparking a wave of nostalgia and an unexpected creative impulse to write music.

A Wine-Fueled Songwriting Session

Armed with this newfound inspiration, Madison, alongside her boyfriend and New Hope Club singer, Blake Richardson, wrote “Kinda Fun” during a relaxed, wine-fueled songwriting session. The song emerged as a celebration of Madison’s journey, an ode to holding onto one’s roots and embracing the innocence of the inner child.

Music – A Saving Grace

Madison unabashedly admits that music has been a saving grace for her during challenging times. She hopes that through her song, she can form a connection with others and provide a similar solace. Despite the nervousness accompanying her foray into a new artistic field, Madison reaffirms her commitment to acting, describing it as her first love and an irreplaceable part of her life.

