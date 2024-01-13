en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Bailee Madison: From Acting to Singing, A Journey of Self-evolution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Bailee Madison: From Acting to Singing, A Journey of Self-evolution

Embracing a new chapter in her artistic journey, actress Bailee Madison has ventured into the music industry with the release of her debut single, ‘Kinda Fun’. The song, a poignant tribute to her past and a joyful celebration of her present, captures the essence of retaining one’s roots and cherishing the inner child. Madison, at 24, found inspiration for her music during the SAG-AFTRA strike, a period of forced hiatus from acting that allowed her to delve into reflection and creativity.

Unearthing Nostalgia

During the strike, Madison undertook a profound cleaning of her garage, a seemingly mundane task that led to an unexpected flood of nostalgia. She discovered memorabilia from her early acting career, objects that served as tangible reminders of her journey. This encounter with her past became a powerful catalyst for creativity, sparking the genesis of ‘Kinda Fun’.

A Night of Wine and Songwriting

In collaboration with her boyfriend, New Hope Club singer Blake Richardson, Madison wrote ‘Kinda Fun’ during an intimate evening of wine and songwriting. The song emerged as a musical embrace to her younger self, a celebration of her journey, and a testament to the progress she has made in life.

Music: A New Avenue of Expression

Despite the trepidation associated with career transitions and the release of her music, Madison finds a deep sense of fulfillment in the potential of her songs to resonate with listeners. She maintains that acting will always be her primary passion, but music offers a unique path to share her personal stories and experiences. Madison’s foray into music doesn’t signify a departure from acting but rather an expansion of her artistic palette.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
8 seconds ago
Mojisola Adebanjo: An Actress's Perspective on Love, Career, and Cosmetic Surgery
In an enlightening interaction with Saturday Beats, esteemed actress Mojisola Adebanjo, acclaimed for her role in ‘Farida’s Secret,’ disclosed her personal stance on a range of topics – from love and relationships to career choices and cosmetic surgery. The actress, known for her candidness, offered insights that reflect her grounded approach to life and work.
Mojisola Adebanjo: An Actress's Perspective on Love, Career, and Cosmetic Surgery
Honoring 17 Years of 'Guru': Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood Reflect on the Film's Significance
7 mins ago
Honoring 17 Years of 'Guru': Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood Reflect on the Film's Significance
Guy Ritchie Helms New Heist Film with John Krasinski, Natalie Portman for Apple TV Plus
10 mins ago
Guy Ritchie Helms New Heist Film with John Krasinski, Natalie Portman for Apple TV Plus
Dharmavaram Weaver Dedicates Artistic Tribute to Ayodhya Ram Mandir with Luxurious Saree
2 mins ago
Dharmavaram Weaver Dedicates Artistic Tribute to Ayodhya Ram Mandir with Luxurious Saree
Italian Expat Raymi Britto: An Instagram Sensation in Prague
3 mins ago
Italian Expat Raymi Britto: An Instagram Sensation in Prague
Charlie Clapham's Return to 'Hollyoaks': A Spring of Rekindled Drama
5 mins ago
Charlie Clapham's Return to 'Hollyoaks': A Spring of Rekindled Drama
Latest Headlines
World News
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
3 seconds
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
26 seconds
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
26 seconds
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
37 seconds
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
38 seconds
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
53 seconds
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
1 min
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
1 min
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
2 mins
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app