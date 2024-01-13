Bailee Madison: From Acting to Singing, A Journey of Self-evolution

Embracing a new chapter in her artistic journey, actress Bailee Madison has ventured into the music industry with the release of her debut single, ‘Kinda Fun’. The song, a poignant tribute to her past and a joyful celebration of her present, captures the essence of retaining one’s roots and cherishing the inner child. Madison, at 24, found inspiration for her music during the SAG-AFTRA strike, a period of forced hiatus from acting that allowed her to delve into reflection and creativity.

Unearthing Nostalgia

During the strike, Madison undertook a profound cleaning of her garage, a seemingly mundane task that led to an unexpected flood of nostalgia. She discovered memorabilia from her early acting career, objects that served as tangible reminders of her journey. This encounter with her past became a powerful catalyst for creativity, sparking the genesis of ‘Kinda Fun’.

A Night of Wine and Songwriting

In collaboration with her boyfriend, New Hope Club singer Blake Richardson, Madison wrote ‘Kinda Fun’ during an intimate evening of wine and songwriting. The song emerged as a musical embrace to her younger self, a celebration of her journey, and a testament to the progress she has made in life.

Music: A New Avenue of Expression

Despite the trepidation associated with career transitions and the release of her music, Madison finds a deep sense of fulfillment in the potential of her songs to resonate with listeners. She maintains that acting will always be her primary passion, but music offers a unique path to share her personal stories and experiences. Madison’s foray into music doesn’t signify a departure from acting but rather an expansion of her artistic palette.