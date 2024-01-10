en English
Arts & Entertainment

BAFTA Unveils Rising Star Award Nominees: Spotlight on Emerging Cinema Talents

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled the nominees for its esteemed Rising Star Award. This year’s shortlist includes high-profile talents such as Phoebe Dynevor, known for her leading role in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’, and Mia McKenna-Bruce, acclaimed for her performance in the coming-of-age film ‘How To Have Sex’. Sophie Wilde, celebrated for her work in ‘Talk To Me’, also features among the nominees.

Public Voting and Award Ceremony

The unique feature of this award is that the winner is decided by public vote, giving fans a direct say in the outcome. The voting process is now open on the BAFTA website, allowing the audience to support their favorite rising stars. The winner will be announced at the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on February 18.

Nominee Highlights

Jacob Elordi, another nominee on the roster, is currently making waves with his roles in ‘Saltburn’ by Emerald Fennell and his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’. Elordi, who kick-started his career with Netflix’s ‘The Kissing Booth’ and later shone in HBO’s ‘Euphoria’, expressed his immense honor upon receiving this nomination.

Ayo Edebiri, also in the nominee lineup, recently won a Golden Globe for her role in the chef drama ‘The Bear’. Edebiri, who also features in the comedy ‘Bottoms’, expressed her joy and humility at the nomination. Phoebe Dynevor, beyond her ‘Bridgerton’ fame, has diversified her roles with ‘Fair Play’, ‘The Colour Room’, ‘Bank Of Dave’, and an upcoming project with Zoey Deutch titled ‘Anniversary’.

Reactions from the Nominees

Expressing her gratitude, Mia McKenna-Bruce echoed the sentiments of her fellow nominees, highlighting the surreal nature of the honor. The nomination is not just a recognition of their talent, but a testament to their growing influence and potential in the global cinema landscape. The BAFTA Rising Star Award continues to shine a spotlight on the brightest emerging talents in the film industry, underscoring BAFTA’s commitment to fostering new talent.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

