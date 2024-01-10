en English
Arts & Entertainment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
BAFTA Unveils Nominees for the 2023 Rising Star Award

In a significant development, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the nominees for the coveted 2023 Rising Star Award. The list includes Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde. This award holds distinction as the only BAFTA film award decided by public vote, setting the stage for an engaging interaction between the public and the film industry.

Notable Nominees for the Rising Star Award

Phoebe Dynevor, celebrated for her lead role in the popular Netflix series ‘Bridgerton,’ has made her mark in various projects such as ‘Fair Play,’ ‘The Colour Room,’ and ‘Bank Of Dave.’ The actress, set to feature in ‘Anniversary’ alongside Zoey Deutch, expressed her excitement and gratitude for this recognition.

Ayo Edebiri is another nominee who has recently come into the limelight after winning her first Golden Globe for her captivating performance in ‘The Bear.’ The BAFTA nomination has added to her joy, and she voiced her gratitude and humility upon receiving this prestigious nomination.

The British actor, Mia McKenna-Bruce, earned critical acclaim and a spot in the nominations for her compelling performance in the coming-of-age film ‘How To Have Sex.’ She expressed her sense of surreal achievement and appreciation for being counted among such talented nominees.

The Significance of the Rising Star Award

Recognized as an integral part of the BAFTA Film Awards, the Rising Star Award brings to light fresh talent in the film industry. It offers an opportunity for the public to participate in the decision-making process, making it a unique category that bridges the gap between the audience and the film fraternity.

The winner of this distinct award will be announced on Sunday, February 18, during the BAFTA film awards ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The public is invited to cast their votes on the BAFTA website, contributing to the celebration of talent and cinematic artistry.

