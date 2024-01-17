BAFTA Unveils 2024 Film Nominations in Star-Studded Event

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has unveiled its much-anticipated 2024 film nominations, with the announcement hosted by respected actors, Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Held at BAFTA's headquarters in Piccadilly, London, the event was live-streamed to a global audience, revealing the films and artists who have made noteworthy contributions to cinema over the past year.

Unveiling the Nominations

As part of the prestigious event, Ackie and Ben-Adir, both former EE Rising Star nominees, had the honour of announcing the nominated films, actors, directors, and writers. While the Rising Star award nominees, including Jacob Elordi and Ayo Edebiri, were previously revealed, the announcement today showcased the full list of films and individuals competing for the coveted BAFTA awards. Among the anticipated contenders are films like 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie', 'Killers of the Flower Moon', and 'Poor Things'.

Anticipation for the BAFTA Awards Ceremony

This announcement serves as a precursor to the annual BAFTA Film Awards, scheduled for February 18th, with actor David Tennant set to host. The ceremony will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, and will be broadcast on various platforms, including BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, and BritBox International for audiences in the USA, Canada, Scandinavia, and South Africa.

BAFTA's Extended Engagement

In addition to the nominations, BAFTA has launched a new official 10-part podcast series that provides a deep dive into the 10 longlisted films in contention for Best Film. This initiative allows audiences to engage more deeply with the nominated films and their creators. Furthermore, June Givanni is to be honoured with BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award at the upcoming ceremony. BAFTA has also announced Joyce Pierpoline as Chair of BAFTA North America’s Board of Directors, marking a significant development in the Academy's operations.

With the nominations now public, viewers can also participate by voting for their favourite contender in the EE BAFTA Film Awards' only public-voted category. The excitement is palpable as audiences worldwide gear up to celebrate excellence in film at the upcoming BAFTA Film Awards.