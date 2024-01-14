en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

BAFTA Tea Party: A Parade of Celebrity Fashion and Onset of Awards Season

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
BAFTA Tea Party: A Parade of Celebrity Fashion and Onset of Awards Season

The BAFTA Tea Party, a renowned event on the star-studded calendar of Hollywood, once again graced The Maybourne Beverly Hills hotel. The event, a quintessential British charm in the heart of Hollywood, was a spectacle of fashion and elegance, with celebrities adorning their Sunday best. Known for its sophistication and as a much-needed break during the strenuous awards season, the tea party provided an opportunity for nominees and industry professionals to mingle and celebrate.

A Cavalcade of Fashion and Style

Leading the fashion vanguard was Eva Longoria, who, at 48, sported a daring sheer black shirt with intricate lace detailing. The ensemble was tastefully complemented by a bralette top, a satin pleated skirt, and classic black heels. Carey Mulligan, 38, chose to break away from the norm with a vibrant, oversized lemon suit paired with a simple white tee, demonstrating a unique blend of comfort and style.

Elizabeth Debicki, 33, posed a striking figure in a tailored black gown, knee-high boots, and sheer tights. The actress, known for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, spoke about the emotional challenges of embodying such a monumental character and the blueprint provided by the show’s creators to guide her performance.

More Stars Light Up The Event

The event saw a bevy of celebrities adding to the glamour quotient. Emerald Fennell turned heads in a mermaid-themed gown, while Bella Ramsey chose to don Thom Browne pinstripes. The Golden Globes duo, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy, too, made a striking appearance. Blunt, known for her tasteful fashion choices, wore a suggestive sage green dress designed with crisscrosses. Murphy, on the other hand, opted for simplicity and elegance with an all-black ensemble.

Adding to the allure of the event was the private yet visibly enamored couple, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton. Ashton looked stunning in a Mara Hoffman dress, while Hiddleston chose a checked suit, their chemistry adding a hint of romance to the event.

Looking Ahead to the Awards Season

As the BAFTA Tea Party continues to be a highlight for those in the industry, attention turns to the upcoming awards season. The event serves as a precursor to the excitement and anticipation for the accolades to come. As the guests departed, all eyes were on the awards that lay ahead, with the fashion choices at the tea party setting the tone for what is sure to be a memorable awards season.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
PGA Announces Historic International Nominees for 35th Film Awards
In a landmark move, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced the nominees for its 35th Film Awards slated for February 25. For the first time in its history, the PGA has nominated two international films in the same year: “The Anatomy of a Fall” by French director Justine Triet and “The Zone of
PGA Announces Historic International Nominees for 35th Film Awards
Lethal Company VR Mod: A New Dimension of Immersive Gaming
7 mins ago
Lethal Company VR Mod: A New Dimension of Immersive Gaming
Vir Das: From Comedy to Action, A New Chapter Unfolds
7 mins ago
Vir Das: From Comedy to Action, A New Chapter Unfolds
'Pokemon Horizons: The Series' - A New Era of Animated Storytelling
3 mins ago
'Pokemon Horizons: The Series' - A New Era of Animated Storytelling
Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center
6 mins ago
Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Revisiting Wonder Woman: Screen Rant's Pitch Meeting Dissects the Controversial Ending
6 mins ago
Revisiting Wonder Woman: Screen Rant's Pitch Meeting Dissects the Controversial Ending
Latest Headlines
World News
TPCC Leader Mallu Ravi Slams Former BRS Government and Pledges Pension Scheme Change
40 seconds
TPCC Leader Mallu Ravi Slams Former BRS Government and Pledges Pension Scheme Change
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
1 min
Kowloon Cricket Club Vs. Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club: A Clash of Contrasts in Hong Kong Premier League One Day 2023-24
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
1 min
Camden County Battles Confirmed Measles Case: A Call for Vaccination
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
1 min
Lucas Taylor Leads Georgia State to a Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern
Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes
1 min
Thrilling High School Hockey Matches End in Narrow Victories and Surprising Outcomes
Democratic Candidates Engage in 10th Congressional District's First Forum
1 min
Democratic Candidates Engage in 10th Congressional District's First Forum
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
2 mins
Duke Secures Victory in Tightly Contested Game Against Georgia Tech
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
2 mins
Sweden's Correctional Service Braces for Massive Expansion Amid Tightening of Penalties
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Competitive Basketball Match
2 mins
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Competitive Basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app