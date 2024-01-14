BAFTA Tea Party: A Gathering of Stars and Predictions

The annual BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills, a key event on the awards season circuit, was brimming with Oscar and Emmy contenders this year. Amid a relaxed atmosphere, attendees including A-listers such as Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan, and Rosamund Pike, donned their Sunday best, turning the event into a fashion spectacle.

Gold Derby Shines Spotlight on Celebrities

Entertainment platform Gold Derby conducted red carpet interviews with a host of celebrities. The interviews were not just limited to British, Irish, Canadian, Australian stars, but also included several American participants. This provided an opportunity for networking and lauding up-and-coming actresses.

Star-studded Guest List

Other notable attendees of the BAFTA Tea Party included Leonardo DiCaprio, Greta Gerwig, Eva Longoria, Mark Ruffalo, and Gael Garcia Bernal, among others. The event served as a celebration of Oscar and Emmy contenders, offering a glimpse into the potential winners of the upcoming awards season.

Gold Derby App and Forums

