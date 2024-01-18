BAFTA 2023 Nominations: 'Oppenheimer' Takes the Lead, 'Barbie' Falls Short

The film industry's most awaited nominations have now been unveiled, with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nominations for 2023 dominated by Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', boasting 13 nominations. The film 'Poor Things' is not far behind, having secured 11 coveted nominations.

Advertisment

'Oppenheimer' Takes the Lead

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', a film that delves into the life and struggles of the physicist who spearheaded the Manhattan Project, has claimed the top spot in the BAFTA nominations. The film's depiction of historical events blended with human experiences has resonated with critics, earning it the lion's share of nominations, including best film and best director.

'Poor Things' Follows Close Behind

Advertisment

Trailing 'Oppenheimer' is 'Poor Things', a film that has garnered an impressive 11 nominations. Although it falls short of 'Oppenheimer's' tally, 'Poor Things' has made its presence felt in the BAFTA nominations, reflecting the film's remarkable narrative and execution.

Disparity in Nominations

The announcement also spotlighted the stark disparity between 'Oppenheimer' and the film 'Barbie', which garnered a mere five nominations. Significantly, 'Barbie' was overlooked in major categories such as best film and best director. Margot Robbie, the star and producer of 'Barbie', was nominated for leading actress. However, the nomination appears to be more of an acknowledgment of her efforts rather than a testament to her acting prowess, which some critics have described as 'cartoonish'.

Advertisment

Noteworthy Omissions

The BAFTA nominations also sparked discussions about the notable omission of Greta Lee for her work in 'Past Lives'. The commentary indicates a belief that Margot Robbie is unlikely to secure the award for leading actress, with predictions favoring Carey Mulligan as the likely recipient.

The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony is slated to air on Sunday, Feb. 18, on BBC One, where the winners of these nominations will be revealed, marking another milestone in cinematic history.