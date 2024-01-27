Bae In Hyuk: Rising Star Reflects on Career, Hobbies, and Addresses Dating Rumors

The South Korean actor, Bae In Hyuk, who has made a significant splash in the drama industry with his role in the MBC drama 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract,' recently appeared on the cover of 'THE STAR' magazine, exuding an irresistible youthful allure. In an intimate conversation with the magazine, Bae took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards his fans for the success of the drama and opened up about his complex portrayal of the character, Kang Tae Ha.

Unraveling On-Screen Chemistry

The actor went on to delve into the potent on-screen chemistry he shared with his co-star, a dynamic that earned them a nomination for the coveted 'Best Couple' award. Despite being pitted against seasoned actors in the industry, Bae and his co-star dared to dream big and aimed to portray a compelling chemistry, a factor that was particularly crucial given the drama was still being aired at the time.

Bae's Post-Drama Life

Post the drama, Bae has been indulging in a brief period of leisure, immersing himself in an array of hobbies such as soccer, bowling, golf, and cycling. He did, however, admit that indulging in soccer during the harsh winter season posed a significant challenge.

Aspirations and Future Plans

At the heart of the conversation, Bae unveiled his aspirations as an actor. He expressed a heartfelt desire to be acknowledged for his adaptability and his knack for fully embodying the characters he plays. His hope is that audiences will remember him for the roles he's played rather than his personal identity.

Addressing the Rumors

Bae also broached the topic of the swirling dating rumors with co-star Lee Se Young during his interview with 'THE STAR' magazine. He clarified that their palpable on-screen chemistry was purely professional and was driven by the narrative of the ongoing drama. Lee Se Young's agency echoed Bae's sentiments, vehemently denying any off-screen romance and attributing their robust chemistry to their professional rapport. The interview served as an opportunity to address the rumors and offered insight into the actors' perspectives on their on-screen relationship.