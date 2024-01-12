en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bad Robot Set to Helm New Star Trek Film Exploring Earlier Timeline

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST
Bad Robot Set to Helm New Star Trek Film Exploring Earlier Timeline

The final frontier is set to be explored once more as a new Star Trek film is in the works, steered by the renowned production company, Bad Robot, under the guidance of J.J. Abrams. Seth Grahame-Smith, known for his unique take on storytelling, has been recruited to script this anticipated film, promising to take audiences on a journey back in time, “decades” before the events of the 2009 Star Trek reboot. This signals a potential intersection with the era encapsulated by the Star Trek: Enterprise series.

New Frontiers in the Star Trek Universe

This upcoming venture is part of a larger strategy to expand the Star Trek universe, mirroring the franchise’s current extensive streaming presence on Paramount Plus, which boasts a plethora of Star Trek series. Each series carries the franchise’s torch, illuminating different corners of the Star Trek lore. The new film presents an opportunity to delve into uncharted territory, offering new narratives and perspectives to the beloved franchise.

Anticipating the Unseen

Though plot details for this latest installment are yet to be revealed, the prospect of exploring an earlier timeline within the Star Trek universe has sparked excitement and anticipation among fans. The film is set to serve as an origin story for the current Star Trek universe, with Toby Haynes at the helm as director, offering a fresh lens to view the familiar universe.

Continued Star Trek Developments

Adding to the buzz, there is also mention of ongoing development for Star Trek 4, though details have been sparse since director Matt Shakman’s departure to direct the Fantastic Four. Despite this, the Star Trek universe continues to expand, with the new film expected to launch after the fourth and final chapter in the current Star Trek movie series.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

