Backdrop Falls to Release New Single ‘Bury You Down’ in Anticipation of 2024 Album

Brazilian rock sensation, Backdrop Falls, is set to release their new single, “Bury You Down”, in February 2024, adding another chapter to their six-year journey in the music industry. This latest offering follows the band’s acclaimed track, “Nothingness,” demonstrating their continued commitment to delivering raw rock’n’roll, peppered with catchy hooks and a pop punk flair.

A Progressive Musical Journey

“Bury You Down” is more than just a new single. It represents a pivotal point in the band’s career, marking the start of a series of fresh music leading up to a full-length album due to launch later in 2024. This progression is a testament to Backdrop Falls’ ability to grow and evolve, constantly pushing their musical boundaries while maintaining the distinct sound that fans have come to love.

Backdrop Falls: A Story of Success

Over the course of their career, Backdrop Falls has shared stages with renowned bands such as Sum 41, Against Me, Face to Face, and Hellacopters. Their music, a unique blend of genres, reflects the influence of these artists, yet remains distinctly their own. The band’s debut full-length album, “There’s no such place as home,” was released in May 2019 and met with international acclaim. Distributed worldwide by ten different record labels, including Electric Funeral Records in Brazil and Geenger Records in Croatia to Razor Records in Argentina and Dinamite Records in the USA, the album signaled the band’s entrance into the global music scene.

A New Chapter for Backdrop Falls

With the announcement of “Bury You Down” and the forthcoming album, Backdrop Falls continues to chart their course in the music industry, evolving and expanding their reach. As the band prepares for this new chapter, fans around the world eagerly anticipate what Backdrop Falls will bring to the table in 2024.