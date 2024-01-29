Bachchan Women Return with 'What the Hell, Navya' Podcast: A Blend of Candid Conversations and Shared Experiences

Renowned Bollywood personalities Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Nanda have rekindled the spark for their podcast, 'What the Hell, Navya,' with the announcement of its second season. The anticipation among fans has skyrocketed with the release of a promotional clip, where Jaya Bachchan articulates her perspective on marriage, stating the inevitable disappearance of romance post-marriage. The clip also sees Navya coining the term 'Jaya-ing,' a term she elucidates as instructing someone akin to a quintessential teacher.

Season Two Promises More Laughter and Shared Experiences

The second season of the podcast, set to commence streaming on February 1, 2024, has Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan discussing the challenges women encounter in society, besides sharing personal anecdotes. The new season is expected to delve into a plethora of topics such as love, women at work, wellness, and men, creating a safe space for women of varying ages.

Adding a layer of excitement, Navya announced that the second season will incorporate a video format, availing fans a more immersive experience of their candid dialogues. The format change appears to be a significant step, providing the audience with a visual dimension to the podcast, and allowing them to connect more deeply with the trio's engaging and thought-provoking conversations.

Fans Express Their Enthusiasm

The return of the podcast and the introduction of the video format have spurred excitement among the audience. The comments section is abuzz with positive feedback, requests for guest appearances, and episodes on specific topics like books and authors. The promise of laughter, relatable stories, and the joy of shared experiences seem to have firmly gripped the audience's anticipation for the forthcoming season.