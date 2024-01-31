Baby Bandito Season 1: A Thrilling Heist Drama Now Streaming on Netflix

The world of crime takes a thrilling spin in the newly premiered Netflix series, Baby Bandito Season 1. The eight-part Chilean true-crime drama, which debuted on January 31, 2024, follows Kevin, a charismatic skater with an audacious plan to secure a better future for his girlfriend, Génesis.

Plot and Characters

Kevin's ambition sees him plotting to steal millions from a dangerous gang's airport heist. With a team of skilled individuals at his side, the series charts their daring mission. The cast features notable actors such as Amparo Noguera, Paulina Urrutia, and Marcelo Alonso, along with Nicolás Contreras and Francisca Armstrong in significant roles.

Creators and Directors

The series is an artistic collaboration of directors Julio Jorquera Arriagada, Fernando Guzzoni, and Pepa San Martín. The production team includes Juan de Dios Larraín and Pablo Larraín, with Mariane Hartard and Guillermo Migrik serving as executive producers.

Availability and Reception

Available on American Netflix with a variety of audio and subtitle options, Baby Bandito Season 1 has successfully captured the attention of crime-drama enthusiasts worldwide. The series, despite its recent release, has generated a buzz among viewers, promising a steady rise in viewership over time. The first season, now available in its entirety, leaves no new episodes on the horizon.