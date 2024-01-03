en English
Arts & Entertainment

AZULIK Uh May: A Creative Odyssey in the Heart of the Mayan Jungle

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
AZULIK Uh May: A Creative Odyssey in the Heart of the Mayan Jungle

Delving deep into the Mayan jungle near Tulum, Mexico, you will stumble upon a remarkable gem of human ingenuity and artistic expression – AZULIK Uh May. This ‘City of Arts’ is a brainchild of the visionary Roth Architecture, offering an all-encompassing fusion of hospitality, wellness, gastronomy, art, fashion, architecture, design, and innovation.

A Sensory Journey Through Art

At the heart of AZULIK Uh May lies the SFER IK museum, a repository of global art crafted from sustainable materials. This museum stands as an exemplar of human creativity and environmental consciousness, housing masterpieces from renowned artists like Ernesto Neto, Azuma Makoto, Marlene Huissoud, and Cristina Ochoa. The museum is designed to provoke and engage all aspects of human perception, offering a unique sensory experience that harmoniously blends with the surrounding natural environment.

‘Mama’ – A Call for Environmental Action

The museum’s exhibition, ‘Mama,’ in collaboration with French artist-designer Marlene Huissoud, is one that deserves special mention. It is an innovative, site-specific project that incorporates native Melipona bees, highlighting the synergy between art and nature while underscoring the urgent need for environmental awareness and action.

Immersive Culinary Adventures Amidst the Jungle

Beyond art and architecture, AZULIK Uh May takes gastronomy to new heights with its Jungle Cuisine. This is not your typical dining experience, where menus dictate what you eat. Instead, it is a personalized culinary adventure, where each diner’s preferences shape the ever-changing offerings. It transforms the act of eating into an enchanting encounter, further strengthening the connection between the food on your plate and the lush jungle that surrounds you.

Arts & Entertainment Environmental Science Mexico
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

