Azhagiya Periyavan Advocates for Caste Annihilation at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024

In the heart of Chennai, at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, writer Azhagiya Periyavan took the stage to address the daunting issue of caste annihilation. Engaging in a profound discussion with fellow writer Periyavan Murugan, Periyavan delved into the skepticism surrounding the eradication of the caste system. He asserted the necessity for collective efforts to surmount this deeply ingrained social hierarchy and reflected on the transformative role Dalit literature has played in Tamil literature since the 1990s.

Questioning the Labels

Periyavan stressed the nuanced difference between being acknowledged as a writer and being typecast as a 'Dalit writer.' This labelling, he argued, underscores the dignity issues perpetuated by the caste system. He drew upon the perspective of B.R. Ambedkar, highlighting his belief that caste is a mental construct, a state of mind that needs to be challenged and overhauled.

Portrayal of Dalits in Literature

In a critical examination of literature, Periyavan scrutinized how Dalit lives are depicted by non-Dalits. He argued that such representation can become problematic unless executed without a patronizing tone and with a deep understanding of Dalit voices and rights. In this context, he applauded the works of Perumal Murugan, Su. Venugopal, and Pa. Jayaprakasam for their accurate and insightful portrayals of Dalit experiences.

'Vallisai' and the Stigma of Parai

Periyavan also took the opportunity to discuss his novel 'Vallisai,' a narrative grounded in historical research about the efforts of Dalit leaders to dispel the stigma associated with the Parai musical instrument. He suggested that the instrument's association with death ceremonies should be reconsidered, drawing attention to the selective stigma associated with it, despite the use of several other instruments made from hide in Tamil history.