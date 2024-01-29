Ayushmann Khurrana Hosts Eric Nam: A Culinary Journey Across India

A harmony of cultures was witnessed as Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, hosted South Korean singer, Eric Nam, in Mumbai. The two acclaimed artists, both recognized by TIME Magazine as influential figures, united over a shared love for food. During Eric's visit for the Lollapalooza music festival, Ayushmann curated an exquisite culinary experience, highlighting India's diverse food heritage.

Ayushmann Khurrana: The Gracious Host

Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his unique selection in film roles, extended his discerning taste to food as well. Upholding the Indian principle of 'Atithi Devo Bhava', meaning 'The guest is God', Ayushmann treated Eric to a feast commemorating the varied food culture of India. The actor played the role of a gracious host, introducing Eric to a spectrum of Indian cuisines.

A Culinary Journey Across India

From the savory Kanda Bhajiya with chutneys of Maharashtra to the robust Pindi Chole Amritsari Kulcha from Punjab, Ayushmann ensured Eric had a taste of the regional diversity of India. The culinary tour also included the aromatic Hyderabadi Gosht Ki Biryani, served with a refreshing Raaita, and culminated in the sweet delight of Ras Malai. It was a journey that took Eric across the length and breadth of India, right at the dining table.

Eric Nam's Love for Indian Cuisine

Eric Nam expressed his appreciation for Ayushmann's hospitality and the sumptuous food he was introduced to. He singled out chole and roti as his favorite dish, an iconic staple from North India. Eric's experience extended beyond the allure of Indian cuisine, with the singer expressing a desire to visit India more frequently to explore its rich culture and diverse culinary landscape. This encounter has not only strengthened the bond between the two artists but also brought a global spotlight on India's culinary heritage.