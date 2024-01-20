Ayo Makun Named Creative Goodwill Ambassador for AU6RG and ECASR

Renowned stand-up comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, has been appointed as the Creative Goodwill Ambassador for the African Union Sixth Region Global (AU6RG) and Economic Community Africa Sixth Region (ECASR). This honorary role aims to harness Makun's extensive influence to stimulate creative expression and embolden African youth to unearth and magnify their creative voices on an international platform.

Ayo Makun: A Beacon For African Youth

Expressing his elation at the appointment, Makun affirmed his unwavering dedication to endorsing creativity and interacting with young people across the African continent. His role as Creative Goodwill Ambassador aligns seamlessly with the African Union's overarching ambition of fostering unity and cooperation among people of African descent, irrespective of their geographic location.

African Union's Strategic Outreach

The African Union, an assembly of 55 African nations, is divided into six regions, with the sixth region encompassing the African diaspora. This includes descendants of Africans residing beyond the continent in regions such as North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Canada. Makun's appointment is a strategic move by the African Union to foster stronger ties with the diaspora community and engage them in the broader spectrum of African development.

Amplifying African Creative Voices

Makun's appointment as the Creative Goodwill Ambassador is not just a ceremonial role; it serves as a beacon for African creative minds, especially the youth, encouraging them to discover and amplify their unique creative voices on a global stage. The African Union's decision to appoint Makun, an influential figure in the African entertainment industry, is a testament to their commitment to nurturing creativity and empowering the next generation of African artists.