en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ayo Edibiri Dazzles in Prada at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and Wins Big

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
Ayo Edibiri Dazzles in Prada at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and Wins Big

Gracefully sweeping the red carpet in a stunning, ankle-length Prada dress, Ayo Edibiri turned heads at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The vibrant red ensemble, paired with matching satin Prada pumps, not only underscored the fashion trends of the season but also reflected the actress’s bold and dynamic personality. The monochrome aesthetic of her outfit was accentuated by a delicate touch of elegance in the form of Boucheron diamond rings.

A Blaze of Red on the Red Carpet

The choice of color was no coincidence. Red, the trending hue of the season, was a prominent feature on the red carpet. Several stars, including Selena Gomez, Julianne Moore, Danielle Brooks, and Rachel Brosnahan, also embraced the striking color, creating a vibrant spectacle for the audience.

Golden Recognition for Ayo Edibiri

Edibiri’s fashion choice wasn’t the only highlight of the evening. The actress won her first Golden Globe for Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her performance in ‘The Bear.’ Her acceptance speech, filled with humorous mentions of her family, co-stars, manager, and agent’s assistant, echoed through the hall, mirroring the comedy that earned her the prestigious award.

Continued Celebrations

Following the ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Jo Koy and broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, festivities continued into the night. A star-studded afterparty by Billboard and Remy Martin kept the celebratory spirits high, while WWD prepared to host its first real-time red carpet digital show and reveal the winners of its Style Awards, with an eager anticipation for the fashion statements of the evening.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
55 seconds ago
NGELGAMES and Smilegate Unveil New Action Battle Game 'Wonderers: Eternal World'
On the digital horizon of the gaming world, a thrilling new entrant is set to debut. Wonderers: Eternal World, a casual action battle game, is the latest creation from NGELGAMES, betrothed to be published by Smilegate. The two companies have previously garnered recognition for their critically acclaimed titles – Hero Cantare and Tower of God:
NGELGAMES and Smilegate Unveil New Action Battle Game 'Wonderers: Eternal World'
Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2023: Celebrating Television's Finest Behind-the-Scenes Talent
7 mins ago
Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2023: Celebrating Television's Finest Behind-the-Scenes Talent
Natalie Portman Shines at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Amidst Personal Turmoil
8 mins ago
Natalie Portman Shines at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Amidst Personal Turmoil
Dmitry Pritula's Charity Concert: A Symphony of Music and Philanthropy
6 mins ago
Dmitry Pritula's Charity Concert: A Symphony of Music and Philanthropy
Yorgos Lanthimos Honors Bruce Springsteen at Golden Globes in 'Poor Things' Victory
6 mins ago
Yorgos Lanthimos Honors Bruce Springsteen at Golden Globes in 'Poor Things' Victory
'Love is in the Legend': A Tribute to Voguing's Influence on Fashion and Culture
7 mins ago
'Love is in the Legend': A Tribute to Voguing's Influence on Fashion and Culture
Latest Headlines
World News
Contentious TDR Deal in Wakad Cancelled Amid Allegations of Irregularities
59 seconds
Contentious TDR Deal in Wakad Cancelled Amid Allegations of Irregularities
Orange Army Bolsters Ranks with South African Talent, Gears up for Upcoming Tournament
1 min
Orange Army Bolsters Ranks with South African Talent, Gears up for Upcoming Tournament
Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up to Aid Patients After Sudden Closure of RCCA
1 min
Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up to Aid Patients After Sudden Closure of RCCA
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
1 min
Manchester United Duo May Join African Cup of Nations Under CAF Regulations
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
2 mins
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
3 mins
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
3 mins
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
3 mins
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
3 mins
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app