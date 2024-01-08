Ayo Edibiri Dazzles in Prada at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and Wins Big

Gracefully sweeping the red carpet in a stunning, ankle-length Prada dress, Ayo Edibiri turned heads at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The vibrant red ensemble, paired with matching satin Prada pumps, not only underscored the fashion trends of the season but also reflected the actress’s bold and dynamic personality. The monochrome aesthetic of her outfit was accentuated by a delicate touch of elegance in the form of Boucheron diamond rings.

A Blaze of Red on the Red Carpet

The choice of color was no coincidence. Red, the trending hue of the season, was a prominent feature on the red carpet. Several stars, including Selena Gomez, Julianne Moore, Danielle Brooks, and Rachel Brosnahan, also embraced the striking color, creating a vibrant spectacle for the audience.

Golden Recognition for Ayo Edibiri

Edibiri’s fashion choice wasn’t the only highlight of the evening. The actress won her first Golden Globe for Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her performance in ‘The Bear.’ Her acceptance speech, filled with humorous mentions of her family, co-stars, manager, and agent’s assistant, echoed through the hall, mirroring the comedy that earned her the prestigious award.

Continued Celebrations

Following the ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Jo Koy and broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, festivities continued into the night. A star-studded afterparty by Billboard and Remy Martin kept the celebratory spirits high, while WWD prepared to host its first real-time red carpet digital show and reveal the winners of its Style Awards, with an eager anticipation for the fashion statements of the evening.