Ayo Edebiri Keeps Fans Guessing with Her Irish Identity Joke

Actress Ayo Edebiri, celebrated for her role in the popular series The Bear, has spun a humorous narrative that has her fans and followers in splits. The 28-year-old has adroitly fostered a joke claiming her Irish lineage rooted in a fictional role she portrays in the film The Banshees of Inisherin.

A Satirical Red Carpet Revelation

Embarking on her amusing saga, Edebiri revealed in a red-carpet interview that she spent four months in Ireland preparing for a non-existent part in the movie. The role she claimed to have played? A donkey named 'Jenny'. Not stopping at that, she feigned an Irish accent during the interview, and humorously insinuated her deserving an Oscar nomination for her dedication to the role.

Captivating Fans with the Irish Ruse

Edebiri continued to engage with her fans, furthering the joke beyond the interview. The actress cleverly played along with the misconception, eliciting fan engagement and laughter. When Film In Dublin hailed her as 'Ireland's own' while congratulating her for her 2024 BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination, Edebiri retweeted the post with an Irish phrase 'Go Díreach!', translating to 'Exactly!'.

A Nod to the Emerald Isle in Acceptance Speech

In her acceptance speech for the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for The Bear, Edebiri subtly referenced Ireland. She thanked her real family and humorously added 'Ireland, in many ways', keeping the joke alive and the audience entertained. Despite the ongoing jest, it's important to note that Edebiri is not actually of Irish descent. However, the joke has been so convincingly played that some fans believe her faux Irish heritage.