en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ayesha Omar’s Improv, Hasan Raheem’s Revelation, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Controversy, and More

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
Ayesha Omar’s Improv, Hasan Raheem’s Revelation, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Controversy, and More

The Pakistani entertainment industry is at a crossroads, with controversies, revelations, and new ventures taking center stage. The spotlight is currently focused on Ayesha Omar, actress in the popular sitcom ‘Bulbulay’, who recently revealed the lack of written contracts in the making of the show.

Unscripted Performances and New Ventures

The absence of formal agreements attests to the improvisational nature of the performances that brought laughter to millions in Pakistan. Meanwhile, another significant development is the announcement of the upcoming series ‘Fatima Jinnah’, slated for release in August. The series, focusing on the life of the sister of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-i-Azam, promises a star-studded cast.

Confusion, Clarification, and Controversy

In another corner of the industry, Hasan Raheem, a prominent musician, sparked concern among his fans with perplexing social media posts. However, he allayed fears by revealing his plans to tie the knot, much to the relief and joy of his followers. Controversy is also brewing in the international arena with the appointment of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy as the director for the upcoming Star Wars film. Some Western right-wing commentators have criticized this decision, with remarks reflecting their biases rather than the director’s merit.

Etiquette and Evasion

Meanwhile, British actor Andrew Scott, lauded for his acting prowess, recounted an incident where he had to halt a theatre performance because an audience member was using a laptop. This occurrence highlighted the importance of maintaining decorum in theatre settings. On a lighter note, rising star Khushi Kapoor made an appearance on the Indian talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ where she skillfully avoided questions about her personal life, reminiscent of a scene from the Bollywood movie ‘Om Shanti Om.’

0
Arts & Entertainment Pakistan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
22 seconds ago
Sade Malone: Shining a Light on the Black-Irish Community in John B. Keane's 'Sive'
English-Irish actress, Sade Malone, steps into the spotlight, taking on the mantle of the titular character in John B. Keane’s acclaimed play, Sive. The play, set to open at Dublin’s prestigious Gaiety Theatre, sheds light on the black-Irish community of the 1950s, a group marginalized and largely overlooked in historical narratives. Embodying Sive: An Intersection
Sade Malone: Shining a Light on the Black-Irish Community in John B. Keane's 'Sive'
aespa's Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport
5 mins ago
aespa's Karina Dazzles in Prada Ensemble at Incheon Airport
Burberry Tote from 'Succession' Sells for $18,750 at Auction
6 mins ago
Burberry Tote from 'Succession' Sells for $18,750 at Auction
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
3 mins ago
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
9th Hyderabad Literature Festival: A Celebration of Sindhi Culture and Tradition
4 mins ago
9th Hyderabad Literature Festival: A Celebration of Sindhi Culture and Tradition
Hyeri and Miyeon Discuss Handling Hate Comments: A Look into the Lives of K-pop Idols
4 mins ago
Hyeri and Miyeon Discuss Handling Hate Comments: A Look into the Lives of K-pop Idols
Latest Headlines
World News
Paramount+ Unveils Super Bowl LVIII Ads Featuring Iconic Characters and Celebrities
8 seconds
Paramount+ Unveils Super Bowl LVIII Ads Featuring Iconic Characters and Celebrities
Bengaluru Debuts International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with Massive Prize Pool
8 seconds
Bengaluru Debuts International Grandmaster Open Chess Tournament with Massive Prize Pool
Pickering City Council Moves to Bolster Infrastructure and Governance
23 seconds
Pickering City Council Moves to Bolster Infrastructure and Governance
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
31 seconds
Gautam Adani Pledges Support to Jammu and Kashmir's Para Cricket Captain Amir Lone
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
37 seconds
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
38 seconds
New ₹9 Crore Building Stands Unused at Indrapuri School, Students Remain in Old Facility
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
51 seconds
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
59 seconds
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
1 min
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app