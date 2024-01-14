Ayesha Omar’s Improv, Hasan Raheem’s Revelation, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Controversy, and More

The Pakistani entertainment industry is at a crossroads, with controversies, revelations, and new ventures taking center stage. The spotlight is currently focused on Ayesha Omar, actress in the popular sitcom ‘Bulbulay’, who recently revealed the lack of written contracts in the making of the show.

Unscripted Performances and New Ventures

The absence of formal agreements attests to the improvisational nature of the performances that brought laughter to millions in Pakistan. Meanwhile, another significant development is the announcement of the upcoming series ‘Fatima Jinnah’, slated for release in August. The series, focusing on the life of the sister of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-i-Azam, promises a star-studded cast.

Confusion, Clarification, and Controversy

In another corner of the industry, Hasan Raheem, a prominent musician, sparked concern among his fans with perplexing social media posts. However, he allayed fears by revealing his plans to tie the knot, much to the relief and joy of his followers. Controversy is also brewing in the international arena with the appointment of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy as the director for the upcoming Star Wars film. Some Western right-wing commentators have criticized this decision, with remarks reflecting their biases rather than the director’s merit.

Etiquette and Evasion

Meanwhile, British actor Andrew Scott, lauded for his acting prowess, recounted an incident where he had to halt a theatre performance because an audience member was using a laptop. This occurrence highlighted the importance of maintaining decorum in theatre settings. On a lighter note, rising star Khushi Kapoor made an appearance on the Indian talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ where she skillfully avoided questions about her personal life, reminiscent of a scene from the Bollywood movie ‘Om Shanti Om.’