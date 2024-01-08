‘Ayalaan’ Beckons: Tamil Sci-Fi Film Set for Pongal Release with A.R. Rahman’s Musical Track ‘Suro Suro’

The Tamil science fiction movie ‘Ayalaan’ is poised to reach audiences on January 12, 2024, harmonizing with the rhythm of the Pongal festival. Directed by R. Ravikumar and crafted by KJR Studios, ‘Ayalaan’ is a constellation of talent, including Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and Bala Saravanan. Making the tale more intriguing, actor Siddharth has given voice to an alien character, underlining the film’s unique science fiction element.

Storyline of ‘Ayalaan’

Unfolding a narrative that bridges earth and cosmos, ‘Ayalaan’ spins around a group of friends who stumble upon an extraterrestrial being. What unfolds is a unique friendship with the alien, while a group of antagonistic scientists, in their quest for control, become the villains of the piece. The movie weaves a tale of camaraderie, conflict, and cosmic curiosity, with an alien protagonist at its heart.

‘Ayalaan’ and the A.R. Rahman Magic

Accentuating the film’s appeal is the musical maestro, A.R. Rahman, who breathes life into the catchy track ‘Suro Suro’. Performed by vocalists Mohit Chauhan and Nakul Abhyankar, with foot-tapping choreography by Sathish Krishnan and heart-tugging lyrics by Madhan Karky, the track promises to be a Pongal gift to the audience, adding to the festive spirit.

Social Media Announcement

KJR Studios, the production house behind ‘Ayalaan’, made the announcement of the film and the song ‘Suro Suro’ on social media. The post, accented with credits and tags of the various contributors and partners associated with the film, has sparked anticipation among fans, setting the stage for a Pongal release that is sure to captivate sci-fi and music lovers alike.

As ‘Ayalaan’ readies for its grand release, the convergence of a star-studded cast, an intriguing storyline infused with an alien encounter, and the mesmerizing touch of A.R. Rahman’s music, promises to make this Tamil sci-fi film a Pongal delight.