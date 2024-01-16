Awkward Interaction Between Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish Goes Viral at Critics' Choice Awards

At the 29th Critics' Choice Awards, a moment of unanticipated hilarity unfurled between British-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa and American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. The pair, both of whom were contenders in the Best Song category for their contributions to the film 'Barbie', experienced an awkward interaction that was caught on camera and quickly gained traction online.

Unintentional Comic Relief

The incident occurred when Lipa, eager to capture a memento of their shared nomination, attempted to pose for a photo with Eilish. Unaware of Lipa's intentions, Eilish sat down, leaving the 'New Rules' singer standing alone in a moment of comedic bewilderment. The event was caught on camera and swiftly uploaded to TikTok, where it amassed an impressive 6.5 million views.

Online Reactions and Meme Genesis

Online viewers were quick to express their amusement, with comments flooding in on the mishap. Despite the momentary confusion, Lipa and Eilish eventually shared a photo together, with Eilish's brother and musical collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, joining the snapshot. Yet the incident had already taken on a life of its own online, resonating with fans and viewers globally.

A Night of Unexpected Twists

The awkward interaction wasn't the only unexpected moment of the night. Neither Lipa nor Eilish took home the award for the Best Song, which was instead awarded to 'I'm Just Ken' from the 'Barbie' soundtrack. Adding to the evening's unpredictability, actor Ryan Gosling's reaction to the winning song was caught on camera and subsequently became a meme, adding another layer of unexpected humor to the awards event.