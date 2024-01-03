AWFJ EDA Awards Honor Outstanding Achievements in Film: ‘Barbie’ and ‘American Fiction’ Lead the Pack

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists (AWFJ) has unfurled the winners of their annual EDA Awards, spotlighting exceptional women and their cinematic achievements in the film industry. The ‘Barbie’ movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, emerged as a standout victor, bagging numerous awards in the ‘Best Of’ category. The film’s accolades included Best Director for Greta Gerwig, Original Screenplay for Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and recognition for its casting directors Lucy Brava and Allison Jones.

‘American Fiction’ and ‘The Zone of Interest’ Claim Multiple Awards

‘American Fiction’ also clinched multiple awards, with Jeffrey Wright winning Best Actor and Cord Jefferson claiming the award for Adapted Screenplay. The film shared the Best Ensemble Cast award with ‘Barbie’, with casting director Jennifer Euston receiving due recognition. Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’, a joint UK and Poland production, won both Best Film and Best International Film.

Best Documentary, Animated Film, and Acting Categories

Best Documentary was a tie between Matthew Heineman’s ‘American Symphony’ and Anna Hints’ ‘Smoke Sauna Sisterhood’. Hayao Miyazaki’s animated masterpiece ‘The Boy and the Heron’ took home the award for Best Animated Film. In the acting categories, Lily Gladstone and Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, for their roles in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and ‘The Holdovers’. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ also won awards for Best Cinematography (Rodrigo Prieto) and Best Editing (Thelma Schoonmacher).

EDA Female Focus Awards Recognize Women in Film

The EDA Female Focus Awards, a distinct segment of the EDA awards, honored women for their significant contributions in film. Justine Triet bagged the Best Female Director for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, Celine Song won Best Female Screenwriter for ‘Past Lives’, and Hailee Steinfeld won Best Animated Female for her portrayal of Gwen Stacy in ‘Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse’. Lily Gladstone was also recognized for her Best Breakthrough Performance. In recognition of her leadership in SAG-AFTRA during the actors’ strike, Fran Drescher received accolades for Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry.