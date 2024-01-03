en English
Armenia

Award-Winning ‘We Thrive’ Documentary on Armenian-American Musicians to be Screened at IZDOC Festival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
Award-Winning ‘We Thrive’ Documentary on Armenian-American Musicians to be Screened at IZDOC Festival

Marking its presence on the global stage, We Thrive, an award-winning documentary celebrating the resilience and musical heritage of Armenian-Americans, is all set to be screened at the IZDOC International Documentary Festival in Izmir, Turkey. The film is the creation of Detroit filmmakers Lisa Hagopian and Eric Harabadian, who have been acknowledged for their impressive portrayal of how individuals can surpass the adversities of life and historical suffering of their ancestors through the medium of music.

Transcending Adversities Through Music

The documentary presents an ensemble of diverse Armenian-American musicians – Chuck Alkazian, Stevie ‘Soul’ Ansara, Sean Blackman, Kim Kashkasian, Hachig Kazarian, Vaughn Masropian, Tia Mayhem, Kim Naccashian, Eliza Thomasian Neals, Ara Topouzian, Tanya Venom, and Dan Yessian. The stories of these artists, accompanied by traditional Armenian music and a variety of other genres, provide a glimpse into the rich cultural tapestry and indomitable spirit of the Armenian community.

Accolades and Recognition

We Thrive has already garnered commendations, winning ‘Best Documentary’ at the Golden Door Film Festival and the ‘Independent Spirit Award’ at the Detroit Trinity International Film Festival. It has also been nominated for ‘Best Documentary’ at the Glendale International Film Festival and received nominations for ‘Best Music Documentary’ and Lisa Hagopian for ‘Best Directress’ from Film Threat Magazine’s ‘Award This!’ competition.

Screening at IZDOC Festival

The screening of We Thrive at the IZDOC International Documentary Festival is scheduled to take place at the French Culture Center from January 25-28, 2024. Both Hagopian and Harabadian have expressed their honor and excitement about their Armenian-American documentary being chosen by the festival organizers for screening, underlining the progressive nature of the festival.

Armenia Arts & Entertainment Turkey
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

