en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Award-winning Poet Omar Sakr Accuses Bluey of Promoting ‘Genocide’ Against Arabs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Award-winning Poet Omar Sakr Accuses Bluey of Promoting ‘Genocide’ Against Arabs

In a wave of controversy, acclaimed poet and Muslim author, Omar Sakr, has publicly criticized the popular children’s television show, Bluey, alleging it of endorsing a ‘genocide’ against Arabic people. The accusation stemmed from an episode of the show titled ‘Cricket’.

Unpacking the ‘Cricket’ Episode

Bluey’s ‘Cricket’ episode, celebrated by many for its teachings of good sportsmanship and family values, presents a character named Rusty, a red kelpie with a passion for cricket, and his father, an Australian Army serviceman. A scene in the episode features Rusty’s father penning a letter from a war zone, stirring emotions amongst viewers.

However, Sakr, in a poem shared on his Instagram account, expressed that the depiction of Rusty’s father in combat, suggestive of a desert war with Arab casualties, advances a harmful narrative.

The Context of the Criticism

Sakr’s criticism comes amidst the backdrop of the recent severe bombardment and ground fighting in Gaza, which has resulted in a death toll exceeding 22,000, primarily women and children. These circumstances have triggered an escalation in demands for a ceasefire, a motion that Australia, in conjunction with Canada and New Zealand, has backed in a joint statement.

A Deafening Silence?

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), who aired the contentious episode, opted not to comment on the accusations made by Sakr. Meanwhile, other unrelated media news continue to make headlines, including the announcement of a new show by a renowned director, the return of a reality show to Australian television, and criticism surrounding Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mohsin Khan Gears Up For OTT Debut, Shares Behind-The-Scenes Glimpse

By BNN Correspondents

Patchwork Vessel Collection: A Triumph in Glass Craftsmanship

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Gabriela Guillen Welcomes Child Amidst Controversy over Bertin Osborne's Absence

By BNN Correspondents

Ankita Lokhande: The New Captain Winning Hearts in Bigg Boss 17

By Dil Bar Irshad

News Helpline: Pioneering Timely and Accurate Bollywood News Delivery ...
@Bollywood · 4 mins
News Helpline: Pioneering Timely and Accurate Bollywood News Delivery ...
heart comment 0
Harold Halibut: A Blend of Artisanal Animation and Game Design

By Salman Khan

Harold Halibut: A Blend of Artisanal Animation and Game Design
2023 Steam Awards: Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield Emerge Winners Amid Mixed Reactions

By Salman Khan

2023 Steam Awards: Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield Emerge Winners Amid Mixed Reactions
Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’ Braces for Pongal Release Amidst High Expectations and Controversies

By BNN Correspondents

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan' Braces for Pongal Release Amidst High Expectations and Controversies
Hansal Mehta Opens Up about Past Challenges with Manoj Bajpayee

By BNN Correspondents

Hansal Mehta Opens Up about Past Challenges with Manoj Bajpayee
Latest Headlines
World News
Government's Commitment to Welfare Expansion Reaffirmed by MLA Veerlapalli Shankar
35 seconds
Government's Commitment to Welfare Expansion Reaffirmed by MLA Veerlapalli Shankar
Fact-Check Debunks Misidentification in Viral Video
1 min
Fact-Check Debunks Misidentification in Viral Video
Cigna and WakeMed Ink Two-Year Contract Ensuring Continued In-Network Access
1 min
Cigna and WakeMed Ink Two-Year Contract Ensuring Continued In-Network Access
Alvotech's Proposed Biosimilar to Eylea Shows Promise in Clinical Study
2 mins
Alvotech's Proposed Biosimilar to Eylea Shows Promise in Clinical Study
NCP Maharashtra Chief Calls for Return to Foundational Principles
2 mins
NCP Maharashtra Chief Calls for Return to Foundational Principles
Alvotech's AVT06 Shows Promise in Clinical Study, Poised to Offer Effective Alternative to Eylea
2 mins
Alvotech's AVT06 Shows Promise in Clinical Study, Poised to Offer Effective Alternative to Eylea
BRS Warns Congress of Potential Fraud Over Unfulfilled Promises
2 mins
BRS Warns Congress of Potential Fraud Over Unfulfilled Promises
Meteorologist Tim Kelley: The Optimistic Weather Forecaster for Skiers
2 mins
Meteorologist Tim Kelley: The Optimistic Weather Forecaster for Skiers
Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons for the Third Time
2 mins
Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons for the Third Time
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
36 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
40 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app