Award-winning Poet Omar Sakr Accuses Bluey of Promoting ‘Genocide’ Against Arabs

In a wave of controversy, acclaimed poet and Muslim author, Omar Sakr, has publicly criticized the popular children’s television show, Bluey, alleging it of endorsing a ‘genocide’ against Arabic people. The accusation stemmed from an episode of the show titled ‘Cricket’.

Unpacking the ‘Cricket’ Episode

Bluey’s ‘Cricket’ episode, celebrated by many for its teachings of good sportsmanship and family values, presents a character named Rusty, a red kelpie with a passion for cricket, and his father, an Australian Army serviceman. A scene in the episode features Rusty’s father penning a letter from a war zone, stirring emotions amongst viewers.

However, Sakr, in a poem shared on his Instagram account, expressed that the depiction of Rusty’s father in combat, suggestive of a desert war with Arab casualties, advances a harmful narrative.

The Context of the Criticism

Sakr’s criticism comes amidst the backdrop of the recent severe bombardment and ground fighting in Gaza, which has resulted in a death toll exceeding 22,000, primarily women and children. These circumstances have triggered an escalation in demands for a ceasefire, a motion that Australia, in conjunction with Canada and New Zealand, has backed in a joint statement.

A Deafening Silence?

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), who aired the contentious episode, opted not to comment on the accusations made by Sakr. Meanwhile, other unrelated media news continue to make headlines, including the announcement of a new show by a renowned director, the return of a reality show to Australian television, and criticism surrounding Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special.