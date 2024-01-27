Avowed: Obsidian's Innovative Approach to Role-Playing Games

Obsidian Entertainment, the lauded developer behind titles such as KOTOR 2, Fallout: New Vegas, and the Pillars Of Eternity series, is stirring the gaming community with its latest project, Avowed. This first-person fantasy role-playing game is set to revolutionize the genre with an emphasis on player choice and flexibility in character development.

Defying Conventions with a Classless System

In a departure from the norm, Avowed embraces a classless system, enabling players to craft unique combinations of weapons and tools. This innovative approach permits the mixing of guns, wands, and shields, fostering an environment where creativity thrives. Gabe Paramo, the gameplay director, spotlighted the game's dual-wielding system, which caters to diverse combat styles, and introduced the concept of 'combinatorics' to encapsulate the blending of gear.

Challenging the Paradigm of the Perfect Build

While some may express doubts about a game universe that doesn't resist player choices, Paramo assures that Avowed will balance pros and cons for different builds, challenging the idea of a 'one perfect build'. This game mechanic encourages players to experiment and adapt their strategies, with the option to respec characters to explore various equipment combinations.

Interacting with the Environment: A Dynamic Approach to Challenges

Avowed is not just about the fight. It's about how players interact with the world around them. The game encourages a dynamic approach to challenges, featuring environmental interactions such as using fire magic to melt ice or employing heavy weapons to maneuver through obstacles.

The game takes place on an island continent called the Living Lands and, while it shares its setting with the Pillars Of Eternity series, it will not be narratively connected to the events of Pillars of Eternity 2 Deadfire. With a blend of rock-paper-scissors combat experience and diverse loadouts for various enemy-based challenges, Avowed promises a unique gaming experience.

As anticipation builds for Avowed, players worldwide eagerly await the new chapter in Obsidian's legacy of acclaimed titles.