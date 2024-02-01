Avatar Sequels in Production: Zoe Saldaa and Stephen Lang Return to Set

With a wave of excitement sweeping Hollywood and fans worldwide, the much-anticipated Avatar sequels have returned to production. Actors Zoe Saldaa and Stephen Lang are back on set, gearing up for an immersive journey that promises to transport audiences to the stunningly intricate world of Pandora once again.

Deja Blu All Over Again

Stephen Lang, the veteran actor who plays the formidable Colonel Quaritch, marked the resumption of filming with a social media post. He was seen donning a motion capture suit, a reminder of the innovative technology that catapulted the original Avatar film to global success. His caption, 'Deja Blu all over again', carried a playful nod to the past while teasing the upcoming cinematic experience.

Concurrent Filming for Avatar Sequels

The production team is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure the continuity and impact of the Avatar franchise. A significant portion of filming for Avatar 3 has been completed concurrently with Avatar: The Way of Water. This strategy was adopted to avoid issues with the child actors aging. The same approach has been applied to Avatar 4, with some scenes already shot in advance.

Zoe Saldaa's Enthusiasm for the Project

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaa, reprising her role as Neytiri, expressed her enthusiasm during a recent interview. She lauded the sequels as 'amazing' and painted the Avatar franchise as director James Cameron's legacy project. Saldaa spoke with pride and excitement about being part of something she believes is groundbreaking, a legacy not just for Cameron, but for the entire cast involved.

As the countdown to December 2025 continues, the world awaits with bated breath for the next installment of this revolutionary franchise. With the combination of a talented cast, innovative technology, and a visionary at the helm, the Avatar sequels promise to be yet another cinematic triumph.