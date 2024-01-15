en English
Arts & Entertainment

Avantika Vandanapu: From Telugu Cinema to Hollywood Stardom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
Avantika Vandanapu, an American actor of Indian descent, is making waves in Hollywood with her portrayal of Karen Smith in the new version of ‘Mean Girls.’ Born to a Telugu family in San Francisco, she embarked on her acting journey at a tender age, shining in Telugu cinema before leaving an indelible mark in Hollywood.

From Telugu Cinema to Hollywood Stardom

Avantika’s cinematic debut was in Telugu cinema, where she featured in prominent films alongside stars like Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu. Her notable works include ‘Agnyathaavasi’ and ‘Brahmotsavam.’ However, the allure of Hollywood beckoned, and she transitioned seamlessly into the American film industry. Her Hollywood filmography boasts of appearances in Disney Channel’s ‘Spin’ and the critically acclaimed ‘Moxie.’

A Versatile Actor on the Rise

In her recent comedic role in ‘Senior Year,’ Avantika demonstrated her acting range. Her portrayal of Karen Smith in ‘Mean Girls,’ however, has brought her significant attention. To prepare for the role, Avantika added singing to her repertoire, complementing her skills as a trained dancer. Amanda Seyfried, the original Karen Smith, has been supportive of Avantika’s role, a testament to her impressive performance.

Avantika’s Journey Inspires Many

Avantika’s transformation and success in Hollywood have become a trending topic on social media, with fans expressing pride in her achievements. Her journey from Telugu films to Hollywood is not just a personal breakthrough; it’s an inspiration for many young actors of Indian descent who aspire to make it big in the international film industry.

India United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

