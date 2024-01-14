en English
Arts & Entertainment

Avantika Honors ‘Mean Girls’ Legacy on Drew Barrymore Show

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
Avantika Honors ‘Mean Girls’ Legacy on Drew Barrymore Show

It was a moment of déjà vu for fans of the 2004 ‘Mean Girls’ film when Avantika, the star of the reimagined version, stepped onto ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ wearing an archival Versace dress previously donned by Lindsay Lohan. The homage to the original ‘Mean Girls’ cast member and the nostalgic nod to the quintessential 2000s style ignited a wave of celebration on social media.

The Legacy Continues

This symbolic gesture of continuity was not lost on Amanda Seyfried, who played the original Karen in the 2004 movie. Seyfried expressed her support for Avantika at an InStyle and Lancôme event, further cementing the sense of shared history and mutual respect between the two generations of ‘Mean Girls’ cast.

Box Office Success

The new ‘Mean Girls’ film, which premiered on January 12, 2024, proved to be a box office hit, raking in $32 million in its opening weekend. The Paramount release outperformed the original film’s opening weekend, showcasing the ongoing popularity of the franchise.

The Musical Element

A notable twist in the new ‘Mean Girls’ film is its musical element, a fact that Paramount stated was known to 75% of the moviegoers. While this genre-bending aspect may have left some audiences dissatisfied, Chris Aronson, Paramount’s distribution chief, pointed out that there was no surprise element as audiences were well-aware of what the film had to offer.

In conclusion, the new ‘Mean Girls’ film, with its box office success and the tribute by Avantika to the original cast and iconic style, demonstrates the enduring allure of this cult classic. The legacy of ‘Mean Girls’ lives on, reimagined for a new generation while still paying respectful homage to its roots.

Arts & Entertainment
