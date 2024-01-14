Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’: Redefining Racism and Championing Creativity

Ava DuVernay’s latest cinematic endeavor, ‘Origin,’ is a compelling adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s bestseller, ‘Caste.’ The film not only explores the concept of racism but thoroughly redefines it as an integral part of deep-rooted social hierarchies and taboos. Initially, DuVernay found the book challenging to grapple with but eventually recognized the potential to deploy her distinctive filmmaking skills to translate the complex ideas into a format digestible for audiences.

From ’13th’ to ‘Origin’: A New Narrative Approach

Unlike her previous works, such as the acclaimed documentary ’13th’ and the insightful series ‘Colin in Black and White,’ ‘Origin’ presents a fresh narrative approach. The film delves into Wilkerson’s personal experiences, encompassing her reflections on race and her tenure at the New York Times. Merging fiction and documentary elements, ‘Origin’ features real-life figures like respected anthropologists Allison and Elizabeth Davis, and Dalit activist Suraj Yengde.

A Tale Across Time and Space

‘Origin’ weaves a narrative that transcends time and geographical boundaries, stretching from 1930s Germany and Mississippi to the contemporary landscapes of America, Germany, and India. This broad canvas serves to paint a stark picture of inequality and its profound impacts.

Creativity as a Political Act

Aunjanue Ellis Taylor takes on the role of Isabel Wilkerson, encapsulating the writer’s process of processing trauma through her work. ‘Origin’ stands as a powerful testament to the potency of creativity in the face of adversity. The film underscores the notion that creativity itself can be a form of political act, as exemplified by historical figures who have wielded resourcefulness and imagination to counter disenfranchisement and degradation. The film recently bagged the audience award at the Virginia Film Festival and is slated to hit theaters on January 19.