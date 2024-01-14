en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’: Redefining Racism and Championing Creativity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:56 am EST
Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’: Redefining Racism and Championing Creativity

Ava DuVernay’s latest cinematic endeavor, ‘Origin,’ is a compelling adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s bestseller, ‘Caste.’ The film not only explores the concept of racism but thoroughly redefines it as an integral part of deep-rooted social hierarchies and taboos. Initially, DuVernay found the book challenging to grapple with but eventually recognized the potential to deploy her distinctive filmmaking skills to translate the complex ideas into a format digestible for audiences.

From ’13th’ to ‘Origin’: A New Narrative Approach

Unlike her previous works, such as the acclaimed documentary ’13th’ and the insightful series ‘Colin in Black and White,’ ‘Origin’ presents a fresh narrative approach. The film delves into Wilkerson’s personal experiences, encompassing her reflections on race and her tenure at the New York Times. Merging fiction and documentary elements, ‘Origin’ features real-life figures like respected anthropologists Allison and Elizabeth Davis, and Dalit activist Suraj Yengde.

A Tale Across Time and Space

‘Origin’ weaves a narrative that transcends time and geographical boundaries, stretching from 1930s Germany and Mississippi to the contemporary landscapes of America, Germany, and India. This broad canvas serves to paint a stark picture of inequality and its profound impacts.

Creativity as a Political Act

Aunjanue Ellis Taylor takes on the role of Isabel Wilkerson, encapsulating the writer’s process of processing trauma through her work. ‘Origin’ stands as a powerful testament to the potency of creativity in the face of adversity. The film underscores the notion that creativity itself can be a form of political act, as exemplified by historical figures who have wielded resourcefulness and imagination to counter disenfranchisement and degradation. The film recently bagged the audience award at the Virginia Film Festival and is slated to hit theaters on January 19.

0
Arts & Entertainment Germany United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Sunny Leone Partners with Kamoto AI: Launches Official AI Replica
In a groundbreaking move, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has collaborated with Kamoto AI to launch her very own official AI replica, becoming the first Indian celebrity to make such a stride. The Generative AI company, Kamoto AI, facilitates the creation of lifelike and interactive digital versions of personalities, allowing fans to interact in a virtual
Sunny Leone Partners with Kamoto AI: Launches Official AI Replica
Femi Adekanye: A Journey into Acting and Views on the Industry
23 mins ago
Femi Adekanye: A Journey into Acting and Views on the Industry
Nollywood Takes TikTok: The 30 Most Followed Stars
24 mins ago
Nollywood Takes TikTok: The 30 Most Followed Stars
2024 Set to Be a Banner Year for Movie and TV Releases: A Look at the Most Anticipated Titles
5 mins ago
2024 Set to Be a Banner Year for Movie and TV Releases: A Look at the Most Anticipated Titles
Tom Walker: A Symphony of Music, Mental Health, and Human Connection
10 mins ago
Tom Walker: A Symphony of Music, Mental Health, and Human Connection
Mercy Chinwo on Nigeria's Challenges and Personal Growth Strategies
16 mins ago
Mercy Chinwo on Nigeria's Challenges and Personal Growth Strategies
Latest Headlines
World News
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
2 mins
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
President Mohamud's Dialogue with UN Secretary-General: A Leap Towards Global Cooperation
4 mins
President Mohamud's Dialogue with UN Secretary-General: A Leap Towards Global Cooperation
Ivory Coast Triumphs in 2024 Cup of Nations Opener: A Victory Beyond Sports
5 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in 2024 Cup of Nations Opener: A Victory Beyond Sports
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
7 mins
Japanese Officials Extend Congratulations to Taiwan's President-elect: A Gesture of Unwavering Support
Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur Amid Venue Challenges
7 mins
Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur Amid Venue Challenges
Kansas City Chiefs Score Dominant Victory Over Miami Dolphins in Frigid Playoff Game
7 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Score Dominant Victory Over Miami Dolphins in Frigid Playoff Game
Lupin Receives Third USFDA Approval: A Dual-Action Drug for Hypertension and Migraines
8 mins
Lupin Receives Third USFDA Approval: A Dual-Action Drug for Hypertension and Migraines
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends 55-year Family Association
8 mins
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends 55-year Family Association
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
9 mins
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
2 mins
World Meteorological Organization Declares 2023 Hottest Year on Record
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 hour
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
6 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app