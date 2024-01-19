Ava DuVernay's 'Origin' Expands to More Screens Amid Positive Reception

With a riveting adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson's 'Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents', Ava DuVernay's 'Origin' is broadening the dialogue around racism and global caste systems. The film, which is being expanded by Neon to 130 screens with a vision to reach 500-700 screens, is a well-crafted exploration of the deep-seated cultural roots of American racism. In an industry first, DuVernay became the inaugural Black American woman to have a selection at the esteemed Venice Film Festival, where 'Origin' received an eight-minute standing ovation.

Star-Packed Cast and Remarkable Reception

The film boasts a notable cast including Aunjanue Ellis Taylor, Niecy Nash Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, and Victoria Pedretti. Origin's initial limited release in December was met with a resounding positive response, recording impressive scores in audience testing.

Neon's Strategic Expansion

Neon, the film distributor, is tactically expanding 'Origin' to both arthouse and mainstream viewers across various regional markets. The company's strategy is driven by the aim to attract a diverse audience, and initial indications suggest that the film's performance aligns with this ambition.

Competing Releases and Expansions

While 'Origin' expands, other specialty films are simultaneously being released. These include 'The Breaking Ice' by Anthony Chen, 'The End We Start From' featuring Jodie Comer, and 'Double Down South' directed by Tom Shulman. In addition, Cohen Media Group is broadening its distribution of the French film 'Driving Madeleine', and Imax is screening a remastered edition of a 1981 Queen concert film.

Overall, Ava DuVernay's 'Origin' is not just a film; it's a compelling exploration of the underpinnings of American racism. The film's expansion is a testament to its potent message and the impact it is having on audiences worldwide.