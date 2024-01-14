en English
Arts & Entertainment

Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’: An Exploration of Inequality and Creativity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’: An Exploration of Inequality and Creativity

Ava DuVernay, celebrated for her documentary works including ’13th’ and ‘Colin in Black and White’, has once again struck a chord with her latest film, ‘Origin’. The film, a narrative adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s best-selling book ‘Caste’, recently won the audience award at the Virginia Film Festival.

Exploring Social Stratification

In ‘Origin’, DuVernay delves deep into the concept of caste as a system of social stratification. The narrative revolves around the journey of the book’s author, Isabel Wilkerson, and the creative process behind the influential work. DuVernay, recognizing the complexity of the themes and the personalized anecdotes within the book, chose a narrative film format for ‘Caste’.

Redefining Racism

Wilkerson’s ‘Caste’ puts a new perspective on racism, portraying it in terms of long-established social hierarchies and taboos. The book draws striking parallels between the racist practices in America, the eugenics of Nazism, and India’s ancient caste system. This thought-provoking comparison forms the backdrop of DuVernay’s ‘Origin’.

A Tapestry of Time and Space

The making of ‘Origin’ spanned one and a half years during which DuVernay meticulously crafted the film, weaving in real-life figures and blurring the lines between fiction and documentary. The movie showcases a diverse array of storylines spread across different timelines and locations – ranging from 1930s Germany and Mississippi to contemporary America, Germany, and India.

Aunjanue Ellis Taylor assumes the role of Isabel Wilkerson in ‘Origin’, the film that underlines creativity as a political act and politics as a creative endeavor. ‘Origin’ is a testament to the enduring power of creativity emerging from adversity and trauma. It is an emotionally stirring exploration of inequality and its existential impact on individuals and society.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

