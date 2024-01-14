Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’: A Groundbreaking Exploration of Inequality and Creativity

In a groundbreaking cinematic endeavor, Ava DuVernay brings Isabel Wilkerson’s bestseller ‘Caste’ to life, in her new narrative film ‘Origin’. Transcending her known forte of documentaries, DuVernay embarks on a journey to address racism, social stratification, and inequality through the lens of creativity in the face of adversity.

Blending Real-life Stories with Fiction

Unlike conventional renditions, ‘Origin’ is a tapestry woven with real-life stories and characters. The likes of anthropologists Allison and Elizabeth Davis, Nazi resistor August Landmesser, and Dalit activist Suraj Yengde grace the narrative, blurring the lines between fiction and documentary. The film traverses time and space, from present-day America, Germany, and India to the haunting realities of 1930s Germany and Mississippi.

A Powerful Exploration of Inequality

The narrative presents a potent exploration of the social structure and existential impacts of inequality. At the heart of this exploration is Aunjanue Ellis Taylor’s somber portrayal of Wilkerson, a writer processing trauma through her work. DuVernay’s bold ambition was to create a film that was unlike anything she or audiences had seen before. A testament to this is the film’s triumphant win of the audience award at the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville.

Ava DuVernay’s Journey Beyond Documentaries

Ava DuVernay, known for her impactful documentaries and fact-based works, ventured into a different realm with ‘Origin’. Co-star Niecy Nash-Betts adds another layer to the film’s story, discussing the challenges of grassroots efforts for recognition. DuVernay’s frustration with the lack of awards recognition for Aunjanue L. Ellis-Taylor does not go unnoticed, adding another dimension to the film’s narrative. ‘Origin’ was sold to Neon for worldwide distribution, and Nash-Betts has expressed interest in collaborating with her wife, musician Jessica Betts, on a future project.