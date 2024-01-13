Ava DuVernay on ‘Origin’ and Her Journey in Film Industry

Acclaimed director Ava DuVernay, best known for her films “Selma” and “13th,” recently opened up about her latest movie “Origin” and her journey in the film industry. “Origin” is a narrative adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” The film, scheduled for release on January 19, ambitiously connects disparate stories such as Trayvon Martin’s, the Holocaust, and the plight of the Dalits in India.

‘Origin’: A Bold Artistic Risk

Despite its ambitious scope, the film has not been nominated for the Golden Globes or SAG awards, with Oscar nominations still to be announced. DuVernay, however, is dismissive of the term “snubbed” and emphasizes that the appreciation she receives from the public, such as at the Atlanta airport, is of far greater value.

The film’s star, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, promoted “Origin” in a grassroots fashion, handing out flyers at a local movie theater on the night of the Golden Globes ceremony. This act, DuVernay admits, made her reflect on the true value and purpose of their work.

A Challenging Journey

Financing the film was another challenge DuVernay faced. After a disagreement with Netflix on the production timeline, she decided to fund the film through philanthropy, underscoring the importance of the film’s message in the current socio-political climate.

Sharing her experiences in interviews, DuVernay admits to feeling overshadowed by discussions of race and gender, unlike her White male counterparts. She yearns for more conversations that focus solely on her craft.

Directing in the Studio System

Humorously, DuVernay revealed the pressures of directing a high-budget film within the studio system, like her experience with Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time.” Despite the challenges, DuVernay continues to carve her unique path in the film industry, pushing boundaries and raising questions with her work.

With “Origin,” DuVernay continues to explore the themes of space, time, and history, offering a powerful and emotionally resonant exploration of systemic oppression and inequality. The film reaffirms DuVernay’s standing as a bold and visionary filmmaker whose work continues to challenge, inspire, and provoke thought.