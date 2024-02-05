Author Kathryn Miles to Discuss 'Trailed' at Finding Our Voices Book Club

Award-winning journalist and author Kathryn Miles is set to make a digital appearance at the Finding Our Voices book club on February 27. She will discuss her critically acclaimed book, 'Trailed: One Woman's Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders', a work that masterfully unravels the shocking murders of two women on the Appalachian Trail and tackles themes of misogyny and sexism in the outdoor world.

Accolades and Accolades

Miles' exploration has not gone unnoticed, with the New York Times naming 'Trailed' one of the Best Books of 2022, and the Edgar Allen Poe Award shortlisting it as a finalist. This recognition is a testament to Miles' deft storytelling and her commitment to unveiling the darker sides of our society.

A Dialogue on Domestic Abuse

The book club discussion, open to the public, will also delve into a range of domestic abuse-related issues. 'Trailed' serves as a pertinent backdrop to these discussions, offering a lens to examine hate crimes against women, abusive parents, and a justice system in need of reform. Patrisha McLean, leader of the book club and an active advocate against domestic abuse, expressed her anticipation for what promises to be a thought-provoking conversation with Miles.

'Trailed' on Screens Soon

Adding to the excitement, 'Trailed' is currently being adapted into a limited streaming series, promising to bring the chilling narrative and its profound themes to a wider audience. This development is yet another testament to the book's relevance and impact.

Hosted by Finding Our Voices, a grassroots non-profit dedicated to breaking the silence of domestic abuse, this book club discussion is a significant platform for public awareness campaigns and support programs. Through events like this, the organization hopes to foster a deeper understanding and a louder conversation about domestic abuse.