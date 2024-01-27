Author J.D. Barker Faces Backlash for Controversial Promotion of Upcoming Book

Renowned author and New York Times bestseller, J.D. Barker finds himself embroiled in controversy after a promotional email for his upcoming erotic thriller, 'Behind a Closed Door' sparked outrage among TikTok creators. The email, originating from a PR firm owned by Barker, invited BookTok influencers to create sexually suggestive videos while using the book as a cover and share personal sexual experiences.

Unconventional and Controversial Promotional Tactics

An email, confirmed to be from Barker's literary PR firm, proposed 'racy' video ideas and indicated that Barker would personally review and approve each video for payment. This unconventional approach to book promotion was received with shock and disdain by influencers who found the content bordering on sexual harassment. The backlash has been significant, with many describing the promotional suggestions as creepy and demeaning.

Barker's Response and the Continuing Fall Out

Amidst the escalating controversy, Barker issued apologies and claimed responsibility for the insensitive email. However, his follow-up email was criticized for failing to adequately address the concerns raised. Barker stated that the campaign was not approved, but later admitted to hiring multiple PR firms for his book's promotion. The recipients of the email, primarily women, found the author's explanations unsatisfactory, deepening the damage to his reputation.

Impact on Barker's Career and Future Projects

The backlash has led to severed ties with PR firms and substantial professional fallout for Barker. Despite his apologies and expression of regret, the scandal has left a significant stain on his career. Simon Schuster, the distributor of Barker's books, has so far declined to comment on the controversy.