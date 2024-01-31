Australian Idol: Redundant Song Choice Sparks Judges' Ire

In an unexpected turn of events, the popular talent show Australian Idol, now airing on Channel 7, witnessed a peculiar pattern in the song selection by contestants. 'Valerie,' a hit by the late Amy Winehouse, emerged as the preferred choice for multiple contestants during their auditions. However, of the six individuals who performed this song, only one, 26-year-old Rohan from Sydney, managed to sway the judges with his rendition.

Judges Emphasize Importance of Unique Song Selection

The panel of judges, including industry stalwarts Kyle Sandilands, Marcia Hines, and Amy Shark, underlined the importance of song selection in auditions. Sandilands, in particular, voiced his frustration with hearing 'Valerie' on repeat. He noted that while a unique performance could make a contestant stand out, redundancy often led to disinterest. Despite giving a commendable performance of 'Valerie,' Rohan did not receive a golden ticket to advance to the final round.

Contestants Drea, Jonathan, Saoirse, and Jake Progress to Top 30

Despite the repetitive selection of 'Valerie,' contestants Drea, Jonathan, Saoirse, and Jake impressed the judges with their performances and received golden tickets, progressing to the top 30 in the competition.

Australian Idol Returns with Strong Ratings

Australian Idol's reboot started off with robust ratings, giving a tough competition to other popular shows like Married At First Sight and Survivor. Its premiere attracted 787,000 viewers, surpassing Survivor's viewership but trailing behind MAFS, which drew 1.252 million viewers. The show continues to air on Sundays at 7 pm on Channel 7, providing viewers a weekly dose of entertainment along with lessons in song selection for aspiring singers.