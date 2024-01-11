en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Austin’s Music Scene: A Symphony of Diverse Talent and Celebrations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Austin’s Music Scene: A Symphony of Diverse Talent and Celebrations

Amidst the vibrant hum of Austin’s local music scene, a melange of events featuring both emerging and established artists is set to ignite the city’s stages and hearts alike. From the unique blend of live readings and music at ‘Words in Motion’ to the nostalgic Nineties hip-hop vibe brought by A-F-R-O, the musical landscape of Austin is as diverse as it is dynamic.

‘Words in Motion’ – A Tapestry of Words and Melodies

Alienated Majesty Books is hosting a unique event, ‘Words in Motion’, where live readings by authors Roger Reeves, Greg Marshall, and Stephanie Yue Duhem are harmoniously paired with live music. Creating an auditory landscape, A.L. West offers acoustic warmth that echoes the soothing sounds of Hovvdy, while Virginia Creeper injects a comical and confessional tone into the music. Wake Up Spaceboy, on the other hand, provides an electric soundtrack for the young adult malaise, adding a touch of contemporary angst to the event.

Stalefish – A Nostalgic Blend of Bedroom Pop and Nineties Slacker Rock

A homegrown band, Stalefish, is celebrating their debut album with performances that masterfully blend bedroom pop with Nineties slacker rock. Known for their high-energy and feel-good live performances, Stalefish brings an air of nostalgia and youthful rebellion to Austin’s music scene.

From Grammy-Winning Jazz to Punk Rock Dance Contests

Vinyl DJ Jonathan Toubin is making a much-anticipated return to Austin, bringing along his annual event that includes a dance contest and performances by local punk bands. On a different note, Jon Deas, a Grammy-winning keyboardist, is showcasing his jazz quartet that dances to the tunes of funk, soul, hip-hop, and gospel. The city’s music palette is indeed as colorful as its culture.

Local Musicians Celebrate the Songbook of Steve Earle

A renowned songwriter, Steve Earle, is being celebrated by local musicians through his songbook. With a focus on storytelling and authenticity, the event is a tribute to his contribution to the music industry. On the same note, David Dondero’s new album addresses the complexities of post-pandemic life, blending humor and emotion in his songwriting.

Young Rapper A-F-R-O and a Legendary Multigenre Group Make Waves

Young rapper A-F-R-O adds a different beat to Austin’s music scene, bringing a Nineties hip-hop vibe, and is supported by local talents. In another exciting event, the legendary multigenre group Kool & the Gang is set to perform, with local artist Zach Person as support. Other notable events include performances by a Dallas rapper with connections to Austin’s music scene, and a Los Angeles rock trio with a blues influence.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Karan Johar: From Filmmaker to Fashion Showstopper
On January 10th, the city of Mumbai bore witness to an unusual sight: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar strutting down the runway as the showstopper for designer Nandita Mahtani’s fashion show. Clad in black velvet pants, a matching shirt, and a printed blazer, Johar commanded the ramp with an air of confidence and style that left
Karan Johar: From Filmmaker to Fashion Showstopper
K-pop Sensation aespa Set to Release Documentary and Open Pop-Up Store in Seoul
11 mins ago
K-pop Sensation aespa Set to Release Documentary and Open Pop-Up Store in Seoul
Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' Set for Hindi Re-release; Actor Continues with New Projects
13 mins ago
Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' Set for Hindi Re-release; Actor Continues with New Projects
Dandadan Chapter 137: Unraveling the Mysteries of Zuma Unji and His Role in Momo's Escape
4 mins ago
Dandadan Chapter 137: Unraveling the Mysteries of Zuma Unji and His Role in Momo's Escape
Lonnie Holley: A Symphony of Improvisation at Next Stage Arts
7 mins ago
Lonnie Holley: A Symphony of Improvisation at Next Stage Arts
Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' Set for Hindi Re-release; Actor Continues with New Projects
10 mins ago
Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' Set for Hindi Re-release; Actor Continues with New Projects
Latest Headlines
World News
Are the Common Interests Between China and the U.S. Diminishing?
2 mins
Are the Common Interests Between China and the U.S. Diminishing?
CES 2024: Evolve MVMT Debuts an Innovative Ankle Wearable to Revolutionize Walking
2 mins
CES 2024: Evolve MVMT Debuts an Innovative Ankle Wearable to Revolutionize Walking
Madras High Court Dismisses AIADMK Expelled Leader's Appeal
4 mins
Madras High Court Dismisses AIADMK Expelled Leader's Appeal
Philippines Sees Unemployment Rate Drop Due to PBBM's Economic Policies
5 mins
Philippines Sees Unemployment Rate Drop Due to PBBM's Economic Policies
Rep. Robert Ace Barbers Cites PBBM's Policies for Lower Unemployment, Tackles Prison Contraband
5 mins
Rep. Robert Ace Barbers Cites PBBM's Policies for Lower Unemployment, Tackles Prison Contraband
BioArctic AB's Partner Eisai Awaits EMA's SAG Review for Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab
6 mins
BioArctic AB's Partner Eisai Awaits EMA's SAG Review for Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab
Inconsistencies in Ahed Tamimi's Allegations Questioned
7 mins
Inconsistencies in Ahed Tamimi's Allegations Questioned
January Transfer Window: Football Clubs Gear Up for GFF Elite League Season Six
7 mins
January Transfer Window: Football Clubs Gear Up for GFF Elite League Season Six
Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Naqvi Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations
7 mins
Pakistan Supreme Court Justice Naqvi Resigns Amid Misconduct Allegations
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
2 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
7 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app