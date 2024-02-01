Austin Creative Alliance Backs Punspoken: A Boost for Austin's Artistic Community

In a significant development for Austin's artistic community, Punspoken, an innovative event series fusing puns and spoken word, has secured Fiscal Sponsorship from the Austin Creative Alliance (ACA). This vital partnership opens avenues for Punspoken to leverage ACA's 501(c) non-profit status, fueling its fundraising efforts for securing a permanent venue as it broadens its 2024 agenda.

Enhancing Austin's Artistic Landscape

Punspoken was conceived by Alison Tugwell in 2021. Since its inception, it has cultivated a vibrant community of talented performers—ranging from poets, comedians, authors, to artists—providing them with a platform to express their creativity. The ACA, a notable entity dedicated to supporting Austin's arts and cultural communities, has expressed enthusiasm for backing Punspoken's creative pursuits. As Asaf Ronen, Advisor at ACA, puts it, the organization is thrilled to support Punspoken's mission to boost creative expression in Austin.

Strengthening the Team, Amplifying Impact

As part of its growth strategy, Punspoken has welcomed three new board members to its ranks: Jessica Rees, Deep Gujral, and Cynthia Slowik. They will play instrumental roles in steering the event series' expansion. Punspoken's upcoming calendar includes a panel session at SXSW 2024, titled 'Improv Your Networking Today with Wordplay.' Additionally, a unique competition event 'Byte Night - A Pun Competition of Humans vs. ChatGPT' is scheduled for February 24th at ColdTowne Theater.

Punspoken: A Beacon of Creativity

Punspoken is celebrated for its engaging and thought-provoking events, which contribute significantly to Austin's artistic vibrancy. The series' unique blend of puns and spoken word offers an immersive experience that stimulates both the mind and the heart. With the backing of ACA and the addition of new board members, Punspoken is poised for a landmark year in 2024. Interested parties can stay updated on Punspoken's events, sign up for their newsletter, and consider contributing to their home venue fund.