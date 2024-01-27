Austin Butler's Career-Defining Choice: Tarantino Over Top Gun

Austin Butler, best known for his roles in Disney Channel and Nickelodeon, has experienced a significant career shift following his portrayal of Tex Watson, a convicted murderer from the Manson family, in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. The role, both terrifying and pathetic in nature, sees Butler's character meet a violent end at the hands of Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth, amplifying the actor's range and versatility.

The Pivot: Choosing Tarantino Over 'Top Gun'

On the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Butler disclosed his dilemma between auditioning for 'Top Gun: Maverick' and accepting the role in Tarantino's film. Despite the allure of a role in the high-octane sequel, Butler chose to follow his aspiration to work with the esteemed director, Tarantino. The specific character Butler would've auditioned for in 'Top Gun: Maverick' remains undisclosed, but the choice he made was pivotal, steering clear of the intense training and in-flight experiences that would have come with the Top Gun role.

Reaping the Rewards

Choosing Tarantino's film over 'Top Gun: Maverick' wasn't just a career-defining move for Butler; it also launched him into a new trajectory in Hollywood. His portrayal of Watson not only showcased his acting prowess but also allowed him to avoid the physical rigors that would have accompanied a role in 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Uncharted Flight Paths

Despite missing out on the chance to pilot in 'Top Gun: Maverick', Butler eventually had the opportunity to do some on-screen piloting in the Apple TV+ series 'Masters of the Air'. This move underlines the diversity of his career choices, demonstrating that the actor's trajectory has indeed worked out favorably, continually offering him varied and challenging roles.

Conclusion

As Austin Butler's career continues to evolve, his choice to work with Tarantino over auditioning for 'Top Gun: Maverick' stands as a testament to his dedication to diverse roles and challenging narratives. With each role, Butler proves his versatility and commitment, reaffirming his standing as one of Hollywood's most promising talents.