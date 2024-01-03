en English
Arts & Entertainment

Aunjanue Ellis Taylor Delves into ‘Origin,’ Unraveling Caste and Grief

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Aunjanue Ellis Taylor Delves into ‘Origin,’ Unraveling Caste and Grief

Acclaimed actress Aunjanue Ellis Taylor, notable for her role in ‘King Richard,’ is once again commanding attention, this time for her portrayal of author Isabel Wilkerson in Ava DuVernay’s film ‘Origin.’ This cinematic adaptation of Wilkerson’s groundbreaking book ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’ scrutinizes the global impact of caste systems, surpassing the boundaries of race and class.

Audacious Adaptation

The film, currently screening in select theaters and slated for a broader release on January 19, mirrors Wilkerson’s personal journey. It dissects her meticulous research, the losses she endured, and the emotional depth required to pen such a profound piece. Ellis Taylor’s embodiment of Wilkerson is not merely a replication of physical likeness; the actress delved into her own experiences of loss to portray the grief authentically.

Reuniting On-Screen

Ellis Taylor’s performance is further fortified by her reunion with co-stars Jon Bernthal and Niecy Nash Betts. Their previous collaborations have paved the way for a dynamic on-screen relationship in ‘Origin,’ adding another layer to the film’s intricate narrative.

Defying the ‘No’

Reflecting on her recent career shift, Ellis Taylor cites a conscious decision to defy rejection and a determination nurtured by her experiences in her home state of Mississippi. Her resolve is a testament to the power of persistence and a refusal to accept limitations, much like the narrative of ‘Origin’ itself.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

