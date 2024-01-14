en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Auli’i Cravalho Sheds Light on Tina Fey’s Leadership in ‘Mean Girls’ Film

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
Auli’i Cravalho Sheds Light on Tina Fey’s Leadership in ‘Mean Girls’ Film

In an exclusive interaction with PEOPLE, Auli’i Cravalho, portraying Janis in the new movie musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’, opened up about her experience on the production set, working alongside comedy legend Tina Fey. Cravalho expressed her admiration for Fey’s nuanced style of leadership, noting how Fey’s soft-spoken demeanor commanded respect and silence from the cast and crew – a tactic she plans to incorporate into her own professional repertoire.

Mean Girls: A Fresh Take on a Classic

The new ‘Mean Girls’ film, arriving nearly two decades after the original, has been eagerly anticipated. The initial movie, which boasted a star-studded cast including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, has gained cult status over the years. The updated adaptation stars Angourie Rice as Cady, Renée Rapp as Regina, Avantika as Karen, and Bebe Wood as Gretchen, breathing fresh life into familiar characters.

Fey’s Influence on Set

Fey, reprising her role as Ms. Norbury from the original film, encouraged the cast members, including Jaquel Spivey (Damian) and Avantika (Karen Shetty), to infuse their personalities into their respective roles, fostering an environment of creativity and enjoyment. The cast members echoed Cravalho’s sentiments, showering Fey with praise for her kindness, brilliance, and unwavering work ethic.

A Star-Studded Ensemble

The ensemble also boasts the likes of Jon Hamm, Jenna Fischer, and Busy Philipps. Fey, who penned the film, collaborated with directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne to assemble the cast, a process Fey described as thrilling. The new cast exudes a charisma that Fey finds both infectious and reminiscent of the original film’s spirit.

‘Mean Girls’, with its fresh cast and Fey’s seasoned guidance, is currently showing in theaters, promising audiences a nostalgic trip back to North Shore High School, with a contemporary twist.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
50 mins ago
St. Augustine Celtic Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of Celtic Culture
St. Augustine, Florida, the oldest city in the U.S., is gearing up to host the vibrant Celtic Music & Heritage Festival. The festival, set to take place on the weekend of March 9 and 10, will offer a rich celebration of Celtic culture at Francis Field. With activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
St. Augustine Celtic Festival: A Vibrant Celebration of Celtic Culture
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
56 mins ago
Tango Therapy in Argentina: A Dance for Mental Health
Rediscovering the Depth of 1930s Theatre: A Reappraisal of Thirties Drama and Revival of 'Dear Octopus'
1 hour ago
Rediscovering the Depth of 1930s Theatre: A Reappraisal of Thirties Drama and Revival of 'Dear Octopus'
Comedy Icon Mel Brooks Honored with Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
51 mins ago
Comedy Icon Mel Brooks Honored with Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
Jujutsu Kaisen Editor Teases Series Finale Details in Playful Interview
51 mins ago
Jujutsu Kaisen Editor Teases Series Finale Details in Playful Interview
Benny Safdie Plunges into the Uncanny with 'The Curse'
52 mins ago
Benny Safdie Plunges into the Uncanny with 'The Curse'
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
48 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
48 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
49 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
49 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
49 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
49 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
50 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
50 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
50 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
15 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app