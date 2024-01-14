Auli’i Cravalho Sheds Light on Tina Fey’s Leadership in ‘Mean Girls’ Film

In an exclusive interaction with PEOPLE, Auli’i Cravalho, portraying Janis in the new movie musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’, opened up about her experience on the production set, working alongside comedy legend Tina Fey. Cravalho expressed her admiration for Fey’s nuanced style of leadership, noting how Fey’s soft-spoken demeanor commanded respect and silence from the cast and crew – a tactic she plans to incorporate into her own professional repertoire.

Mean Girls: A Fresh Take on a Classic

The new ‘Mean Girls’ film, arriving nearly two decades after the original, has been eagerly anticipated. The initial movie, which boasted a star-studded cast including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, has gained cult status over the years. The updated adaptation stars Angourie Rice as Cady, Renée Rapp as Regina, Avantika as Karen, and Bebe Wood as Gretchen, breathing fresh life into familiar characters.

Fey’s Influence on Set

Fey, reprising her role as Ms. Norbury from the original film, encouraged the cast members, including Jaquel Spivey (Damian) and Avantika (Karen Shetty), to infuse their personalities into their respective roles, fostering an environment of creativity and enjoyment. The cast members echoed Cravalho’s sentiments, showering Fey with praise for her kindness, brilliance, and unwavering work ethic.

A Star-Studded Ensemble

The ensemble also boasts the likes of Jon Hamm, Jenna Fischer, and Busy Philipps. Fey, who penned the film, collaborated with directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne to assemble the cast, a process Fey described as thrilling. The new cast exudes a charisma that Fey finds both infectious and reminiscent of the original film’s spirit.

‘Mean Girls’, with its fresh cast and Fey’s seasoned guidance, is currently showing in theaters, promising audiences a nostalgic trip back to North Shore High School, with a contemporary twist.